Europol Dark Web Specialist Joins Binance

Ryan James
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Europol Dark Web Specialist joins crypto exchange Binance, to head up internal and external investigations, and to protect user funds.

Dark web meets Web 3.0

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has added Europol Dark Web Specialist Nils Anderson Roëd to their investigations and audit team. He is the latest in the string of high-profile hirings meant to placate the clamor created by global regulators, who have placed Binance under the microscope recently. In Roëd’s own words, his goal is, “…to make Binance a safer place, by investigating internal and external activity taking place on the exchange for the purpose of protection of user funds, and assisting law enforcement with similar investigations. In his view, increased public and private sector collaboration will make the crypto industry a safer place for everyone. Roëd joins an impressive array of security specialists at Binance, which includes Aron Akbiyikian, a former digital media forensic detective.

Roëd’s track record so far

Roëd has collaborated previously with law enforcement in high profile cases, and was the Project Leader of the Dark Web Unit of the Dutch National police, as well as of Operation Gravesac/Bayonet, which took down Hansa Market and Alphabay. The latter role yielded information regarding illicit trades, which was instrumental in empowering other law enforcement agencies to make crypto crime-related arrests.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

