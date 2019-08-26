Do You Like Europris ASA (OB:EPR) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Europris ASA's (OB:EPR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Europris has a price to earnings ratio of 10.7, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying NOK10.7 for every NOK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Europris:

P/E of 10.7 = NOK24.06 ÷ NOK2.25 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NOK1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Europris Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Europris has a lower P/E than the average (16.6) P/E for companies in the multiline retail industry.

Europris's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Europris's earnings per share fell by 6.5% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 27% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Europris's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Europris's net debt equates to 45% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Europris's P/E Ratio

Europris has a P/E of 10.7. That's below the average in the NO market, which is 13.3. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.

