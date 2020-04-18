What Is Europris's (OB:EPR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Europris (OB:EPR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 21% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Europris

How Does Europris's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Europris's P/E of 15.47 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Europris has a lower P/E than the average (22.0) P/E for companies in the multiline retail industry.

OB:EPR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Europris will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Europris, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Europris shrunk earnings per share by 10% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 38%. And EPS is down 2.2% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Europris's Balance Sheet

Europris has net debt worth 18% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Europris's P/E Ratio

Europris has a P/E of 15.5. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 11.2. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Europris over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.6 back then to 15.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.