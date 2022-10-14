Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.28% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 10.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Euroseas Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Euroseas Ltd. to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 199.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.37 million, up 101.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.43 per share and revenue of $196.1 million, which would represent changes of +156.74% and +100.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Euroseas Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Euroseas Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Euroseas Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.31 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.21.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


