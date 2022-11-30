Eurostar security staff to strike in run-up to Christmas

Eurostar train

Security staff who work on the Eurostar train service are to strike for four days in the run-up to Christmas in a dispute over pay.

The walk outs are planned to take place on the 16, 18, 22 and 23 December.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, employed by a private contractor, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the action.

The BBC has contacted Eurostar for comment but the union said the strike would "severely affect" services.

More than 100 security staff employed by facilities management company Mitie are due to walk out.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the security staff were "essential" to the running of Eurostar, and "it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage".

"They work long, unsocial hours and a multimillion-pound company like Mitie can easily afford to pay them decently for the essential work they do.

The UK's railways have been disrupted by strike action several times over the past few months in a dispute over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions

More action is planned in the coming weeks.

The RMT has announced strikes on on Network Rail and 14 train companies on 13-14 December 16-17 December, 3-4 January and 6-7 January.

The train drivers' union Aslef has also staged walk outs in a dispute over pay, though no further strikes are planned at the moment.

And workers in other sectors of the economy have also either taken industrial action or have planned it, in protest about working conditions, pensions and pay.

Royal Mail staff, members of the University and College Union and airline ground handlers are among those who have already been on strike, Nurses and paramedics are among those planning action in the future.

The industrial action has been prompted by soaring prices - inflation is running at more than 11% a year - meaning workers are being squeezed as living costs rise faster than wages.

Many workers are now calling for pay increases in line with the higher cost of living,

Energy and food prices have been rising since last year because of the war in Ukraine and the impact of the Covid pandemic.