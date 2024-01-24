Eurovision 2024: bookmakers bet on Ukraine

The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2024 will take place on February 3

Ukraine is in first place in the bookmaker's forecast for winning the Eurovision Song Contest, even without knowing who will be representing the country in Malmo, Sweden – the site of 2024’s Eurovision.

The first semifinal for the contest will be held on May 7, the second on May 9, and the grand finale on May 11. Ukraine’s representative has yet to be chosen, with the national selection scheduled for Feb. 3. But whoever Ukrainians choose, the nominee is already predicted to take first place.

According to the bookmakers' forecast on the official Eurovision website, Ukraine is this year’s current favorite – with bookmakers providing odds of 10% as of Jan. 24, placing it top in the rankings. The UK and Italy trail behind as favorites, with overall odds given at 8% and 6% respectively.

Sweden is ranked fourth in the forecast, and Israel is fifth.

In 2023, the finale of Ukraine’s national Eurovision selection was held at in a Kyiv metro station, though the location of 2024’s selection has not been publicly announced for security reasons.



