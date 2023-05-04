Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Liverpool drone restrictions

Drones will be restricted from flying above Liverpool during Eurovision, as police in Merseyside prepare for their biggest ever operation.

The city is hosting the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Merseyside Police said restrictions affecting drones would be in place from 23:00 BST until 14 May, the day after the competition final.

A "visible armed presence" was also expected as about 100,000 extra visitors are set to travel to the city.

Liverpool is preparing to host the UK's first Eurovision Song Contest for more than 20 years.

Two semi-finals and a final will take place at the M&S Bank Arena between 9 and 13 May.

Ch Insp Iain Wyke said: "Our policing plans for the Eurovision Song Contest take land, sea and air into consideration and these airspace restrictions, just like other security measures such as road closures or patrols on the River Mersey, are aimed at keeping people safe."

Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena has been transformed for the Eurovision Song Contest

Ch Supt Jonathan Davies, tactical commander for Eurovision 2023, said there were "unique challenges" because the event was being hosted on behalf of last year's winner, Ukraine.

"Despite it being the biggest policing operation we have ever done here in Merseyside, we are confident we have a robust policing plan in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved," he said.

"There will be a visible armed presence, but I would like to reassure visitors this is not in response to any direct threat but just as part of our normal reassurance for everyone enjoying the festivities."

He urged visitors to plan their journeys in advance, with a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union due to affect 14 train operators across the country on the day of the final.

Extra night trains, buses and ferries will be running in Merseyside though.

Ch Supt Davies said: "It doesn't matter which country you're backing in this year's competition or whichever festivities you're taking part in, our officers will be out and about to make sure that everyone can enjoy themselves."

He added: "Have fun, look after each other and remember to report any incidents to our officers."

