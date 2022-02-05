Euroz Hartleys Group (ASX:EZL) Will Pay A Dividend Of AU$0.025

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of AU$0.025 per share on the 25th of February. This makes the dividend yield 9.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Euroz Hartleys Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Euroz Hartleys Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 65.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was AU$0.18, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.16. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.2% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see Euroz Hartleys Group has been growing its earnings per share at 65% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Euroz Hartleys Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Euroz Hartleys Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Euroz Hartleys Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

