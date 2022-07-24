Euroz Hartleys Group's (ASX:EZL) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.085 on the 5th of August. The yield is still above the industry average at 6.2%.

Euroz Hartleys Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Euroz Hartleys Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 21.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from A$0.165 total annually to A$0.11. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Euroz Hartleys Group has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Euroz Hartleys Group's Dividend

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Euroz Hartleys Group has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Euroz Hartleys Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

