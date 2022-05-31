Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Inflation hit a new record of 8.1% for the 19 countries that use the euro powered by surging energy costs boosted by the Russia-Ukraine war. The latest data Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat showed that annual inflation in May surpassed the previous record of 7.4% reached in the previous two months. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Tuesday.

Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest data from European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Energy prices jumped 39.2%, highlighting how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are making life more expensive for the eurozone’s 343 million people.

Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997. The latest figures add pressure on European Central Bank policymakers to raise interest rates from ultralow levels to rein in the rising prices.

Food prices also rose 7.5%, Eurostat said — another sign of how the war is pushing up prices around the world because Russia and Ukraine are major global food suppliers. Prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 4.2%. Prices for services increased 3.5%, Eurostat said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • David Rubenstein and Kevin O'Leary disagree on whether a recession is coming — but both investors see bargain stocks. Here are their 7 best quotes from recent interviews.

    The Carlyle Group cofounder is bracing for a recession, while the "Shark Tank" investor has ruled one out — but both men see value in stocks today.

  • Do Kwon’s resurrected Luna 2.0 token plunges on debut as investors rush to the exit

    The new incarnation of Luna fell 80% on its debut this weekend, sparking some to jokingly warn Terraform Labs would soon be forced to roll out Luna 3.0.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.

  • Trump Added More to the National Debt Than Obama and Bush

    Photo Illustration by Luis G Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s final tab is in. Legislation and executive actions signed by former President Trump added $7.8 trillion in ten-year budget deficits. When accounting for non-legislative budget savings, the total projected budget deficits expanded by $3.9 trillion over the decade.These figures appear in my new report, “Trump’s Fiscal Legacy: A Comprehensive Overview of Spending, Taxes, and Deficits” which analyzes Congressional Budget Office

  • Social Security Stimulus: Why Recipients Shouldn’t Hold Out for $1,400 Check Anytime Soon

    The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, started a pressure campaign back in October to push Congress to assist those receiving Social Security with supplementary...

  • Analysis: Russians feel little economic pain now, long-term outlook darkens

    For Oleg Kechin, owner of a chain of barbershops, forecasts that Russia will be plunged into its deepest economic crisis in a generation feel overdone. U.S. President Joe Biden may have promised that Western sanctions would wreak economic havoc in Russia, but Kechin's business is still drawing in customers in the town of Saransk, which lies 510 km (320 miles) southeast of Moscow.

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • Modi Government’s Popularity at Highest Since Start of Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Approval ratings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have risen to the highest since the start of the pandemic though there’s lingering concerns over the surging prices of essential items and unemployment, the latest survey showed on Monday. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to

  • Suze Orman's 3 Key Money Tips for 2022

    Now, instead of being held back by unemployment, consumers are having difficulty managing their rising living costs. Compounding the issue right now is a months-long period of stock market volatility and a recent pronounced plunge that briefly sent the S&P 500 index into bear market territory, marking a 20% decline. The S&P 500 is generally considered an indicator of how the stock market is doing on a whole.

  • Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chair to discuss economy amid high inflation

    President Biden will meet Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the national economy amid high inflation, which has hurt Biden’s job approval rating. It’s the first meeting between Biden and Powell since November, Bloomberg noted. A schedule released by the White House said they will “discuss the state of the…

  • Putin ready to facilitate unfettered grain exports from Ukraine's ports - Kremlin

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan. Besides the death and devastation sown by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war and the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring, hurting global growth. The United Nations, which says a global food crisis is deepening, is trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports though Western leaders have blamed Russia for holding the world to ransom by blockading Ukrainian ports.

  • GameStop, Salesforce, Netflix, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The stock market is closed on Monday for Memorial Day. Then, GameStop, Salesforce, Chewy, Lululemon, and more earnings. Plus, May jobs data, PMIs, and consumer confidence.

  • How Michigan can lure EV jobs will be hot topic at Mackinac conference

    Stellantis’ announcement Tuesday it was bypassing Michigan and locating a new EV battery plant in Indiana added fuel to this long-simmering fire.

  • China's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in May - Reuters poll

    China's factory activity likely contracted at a slower pace in May, a Reuters poll showed, as some virus curbs were lifted in key manufacturing hubs.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to rise to 48.6 in May from 47.4 in April, marking the third straight month of contraction, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters on Monday. A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion. The commercial hub of Shanghai, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, is taking gradual steps towards ending a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1.

  • Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks

    President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans' pocketbooks. The meeting will be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and comes weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate. The White House said the pair would discuss the state of the U.S. and global economy and especially inflation, described as Biden's “top economic priority."

  • Dollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up

    The U.S. dollar resumed its slide on Monday as risk appetite across markets tentatively strengthened, supported by encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace. The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major rivals - is on track for its first monthly drop in five, as the safe-haven currency loses steam after a breakneck start to the year. The dollar index is on track for a more-than 1.5% drop in May - although it remains up about 6% on the year.

  • German inflation beat firms case for bigger ECB rate hike

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices, strengthening the case for a big, half a percentage point European Central Bank interest rate hike in July. German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data across the European Union, increased to 8.7% from 7.8% a month earlier, well ahead of expectations for 8%, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

  • French Inflation Hits Another Record, Feeding Rate Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearFrench inflation accelerated to another all-time high, heaping p

  • China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption

    China is using the digital yuan to stimulate consumption in its pandemic-hit economy, with more e-CNY applications expected in future to boost transparency and effectiveness of government policies. The southern city of Shenzhen started distributing 30 million yuan ($4.50 million) worth of free digital cash on Monday to revive consumption and aid businesses. It comes days after Xiong'an New Area in northern Hebei province, launched a similar campaign to hand out 50 million yuan worth of e-CNY "red packets" as gifts.

  • China announces detailed stimulus policies to support virus-hit economy

    China's cabinet announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies on Tuesday to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy, adding it will inspect how provincial governments implement them. The stimulus package, which was flagged by China's State Council in a routine meeting last week, underscores Beijing's shift toward growth, after COVID-19 control measures pounded the economy and threaten Beijing's 5.5% growth target for the year. To revive investment and consumption, the government ordered localities not to expand curbs on auto purchases and said those which already have curbs in place should gradually increase their quotas on car ownership.