Eurozone raises interest rates for first time in 11 years

ECB president Christine Lagarde said a further rate rise was likely in September

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the first time in more than 11 years as it tries to control soaring eurozone inflation.

The ECB increased its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 0.0% and plans further increases this year.

The rate has been negative since 2014 in a bid to boost the bloc's economies after years of weak economic growth.

But inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is now at a record 8.6% as food, fuel and energy prices soar.

That is well above the bank's 2% target.

It comes after the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve hiked their rates to try and get on top of rising prices.

The Ukraine war and Covid supply chain issues have driven up everyday costs around the world, putting pressure on households and dragging on growth.

Explaining its decision, ECB president Christine Lagarde said: "Economic activity [in the eurozone] is slowing. Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine is an ongoing drag on growth."

She said that while tourism was likely to boost the bloc this summer, high inflation and supply chain issues would have "a dampening effect on the economy".

The European Union is vulnerable to inflation because it relies heavily on Russia for its oil and gas. This week it urged member states to begin rationing supplies amid fears Moscow will halt deliveries this year, causing shortages and further price rises.

The ECB began cutting interest rates after the 2008 financial crisis to stimulate growth, and took them as low as -0.5% during the pandemic.

However, earlier this year it signalled it planned to increase them again, although economists had only expected an increase of 0.25 percentage points in July.

The ECB said that further rate hikes "will be appropriate", and said it would take a "meeting-by-meeting" approach to raising rates.