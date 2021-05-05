Germany turbocharges green investment in threat to the City

German windfarm

Germany is planning to turbocharge green investment as the rebound from Covid coincides with tighter net zero targets, while Angela Merkel’s party faces a serious threat from the Greens in September’s federal elections.

The Government has announced new plans to cut Germany's carbon emissions by almost two-thirds by 2030 and to zero by 2045, compared to previous proposals for 2050, as well as unveiling a sustainable finance strategy.

This envisages heavy investment in cleaner energy, physical infrastructure, retraining workers and a “circular economy” with more recycling.

It could also pose a threat to the City of London as Germany aims to turn itself into “a leading sustainable finance location”, in part by issuing more green bonds this year.

The move comes as Germany leads the eurozone’s rebound from its double dip recession, led by strong growth in manufacturing in the currency area’s largest economy.

Progress in vaccinations means the lifting of some lockdown rules is enabling the services industry to begin growing in some countries.

The purchasing managers’ index, a survey of businesses from IHS Markit, rose to 53.8, up from 53.2 in March.

Any score of above 50 indicates a rise in activity on the month, so this shows an acceleration in growth.

Nicola Nobile at Oxford Economics said it “confirmed that the worst for the eurozone economy should be over”.

She expects eurozone GDP to rise by about 1.5pc in the second quarter, reversing the contraction of 0.6pc suffered in the opening three months of the year.

The services industry PMI rose to 49.6 in March to 50.3 in April, the first positive score after seven months in contractionary territory due to restrictions on face-to-face meetings and gatherings.

All four of the big economies are growing, led by Germany with a PMI of 55.8.

Spain was next, accelerating to a PMI of 55.2 as its services sector came back to life, followed by France, which achieved modest growth with an index score of 51.6 despite new lockdown measures.

This was caused by an improvement in industries such as telecoms and financial services, rather than hotels and restaurants which are still severely affected by Covid.

Italy recorded the slowest growth of the major nations, at 51.2, weighed down by another contraction in its vital services sector.

Chris Williamson at IHS Markit said the recovery should gather pace in the coming months, but suggested tourism-reliant economies may be slower than most to return to normal.

“Barring any further wave of infections from new variants, Covid restrictions should ease further in the coming months, driving a strengthening of service sector business activity which should gain momentum as we go through the summer,” he said.

“The intensity of the rebound will naturally depend on the extent to which Covid restrictions can be removed – and some measures relating to international travel are likely to remain in place for some time to come – but experience in other countries hints that the bounce in domestic activity could be strong as pent up demand and savings power a surge in spending.”

There are signs of rising price pressures, particularly affecting factories, which could add to inflation in the wider economy as the recovery takes hold, said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics.

“In the manufacturing sector, the input price index rose to its second highest level ever and the output price index rose to a record high,” he said.

“These pressures seem unlikely to abate any time soon, so core goods inflation seems likely to keep rising. Services prices are increasing far more slowly, but could pick up as economies re-open.”

Producer prices rose by 4.3pc in the 12 months to March, according to Eurostat - the fastest increase since late 2018.