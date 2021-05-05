Germany turbocharges green investment in threat to the City

Tim Wallace
·3 min read
German windfarm
German windfarm

Germany is planning to turbocharge green investment as the rebound from Covid coincides with tighter net zero targets, while Angela Merkel’s party faces a serious threat from the Greens in September’s federal elections.

The Government has announced new plans to cut Germany's carbon emissions by almost two-thirds by 2030 and to zero by 2045, compared to previous proposals for 2050, as well as unveiling a sustainable finance strategy.

This envisages heavy investment in cleaner energy, physical infrastructure, retraining workers and a “circular economy” with more recycling.

It could also pose a threat to the City of London as Germany aims to turn itself into “a leading sustainable finance location”, in part by issuing more green bonds this year.

The move comes as Germany leads the eurozone’s rebound from its double dip recession, led by strong growth in manufacturing in the currency area’s largest economy.

Progress in vaccinations means the lifting of some lockdown rules is enabling the services industry to begin growing in some countries.

The purchasing managers’ index, a survey of businesses from IHS Markit, rose to 53.8, up from 53.2 in March.

Any score of above 50 indicates a rise in activity on the month, so this shows an acceleration in growth.

Nicola Nobile at Oxford Economics said it “confirmed that the worst for the eurozone economy should be over”.

She expects eurozone GDP to rise by about 1.5pc in the second quarter, reversing the contraction of 0.6pc suffered in the opening three months of the year.

The services industry PMI rose to 49.6 in March to 50.3 in April, the first positive score after seven months in contractionary territory due to restrictions on face-to-face meetings and gatherings.

All four of the big economies are growing, led by Germany with a PMI of 55.8.

Spain was next, accelerating to a PMI of 55.2 as its services sector came back to life, followed by France, which achieved modest growth with an index score of 51.6 despite new lockdown measures.

This was caused by an improvement in industries such as telecoms and financial services, rather than hotels and restaurants which are still severely affected by Covid.

Italy recorded the slowest growth of the major nations, at 51.2, weighed down by another contraction in its vital services sector.

Venice - Filippo Ciappi/AP
Venice - Filippo Ciappi/AP

Chris Williamson at IHS Markit said the recovery should gather pace in the coming months, but suggested tourism-reliant economies may be slower than most to return to normal.

“Barring any further wave of infections from new variants, Covid restrictions should ease further in the coming months, driving a strengthening of service sector business activity which should gain momentum as we go through the summer,” he said.

“The intensity of the rebound will naturally depend on the extent to which Covid restrictions can be removed – and some measures relating to international travel are likely to remain in place for some time to come – but experience in other countries hints that the bounce in domestic activity could be strong as pent up demand and savings power a surge in spending.”

There are signs of rising price pressures, particularly affecting factories, which could add to inflation in the wider economy as the recovery takes hold, said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics.

“In the manufacturing sector, the input price index rose to its second highest level ever and the output price index rose to a record high,” he said.

“These pressures seem unlikely to abate any time soon, so core goods inflation seems likely to keep rising. Services prices are increasing far more slowly, but could pick up as economies re-open.”

Producer prices rose by 4.3pc in the 12 months to March, according to Eurostat - the fastest increase since late 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • EU seeks India's support for plastics treaty, draft summit statement says

    The European Union will ask India to join its push for a global treaty on plastic pollution, according to a draft statement prepared for a virtual summit on Saturday and seen by Reuters. The draft statement, which must be signed off by EU ambassadors and needs New Delhi's final approval, said: "The EU invited India to consider endorsing the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, and effective engagement with like-minded countries on negotiations on a Global Plastics Agreement." The EU, Rwanda and Peru are among those pushing for a legally binding international treaty to stem the flow of plastic pollution piling up in the world's oceans and natural habitats.

  • Jill Biden to visit Utah school as US moves toward reopening

    First lady Jill Biden plans to speak at a Salt Lake City school Wednesday as the U.S. makes uneven progress toward reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a teacher herself, is visiting Glendale Middle School, which has a diverse student body and returned to in-person instruction a few months ago. The visit comes shortly after President Joe Biden’s self-imposed deadline to reopen most U.S. elementary schools in his first 100 days.

  • Why supply-chain bottlenecks, price pressures may ease by year end

    Like in the past, economists at Guggenheim Partners think today's skyrocketing lumber prices and shortages of essential parts, materials and labor likely won't last long enough to spark runaway inflation.

  • RIP Tampons and Pads: Period Panties Are the Best New Alternative

    If you're used to relying on disposable menstrual supplies like pads, tampons, and liners for your period, then you can imagine why period panties are such a big deal. Period panties look and feel just like normal underwear, but they have a special layer that helps prevent blood from seeping through. Ultimately, period panties can be cost-effective as well as a great choice if you want to cut back on waste.

  • Muni Bonds See Longest Winning Streak Over Treasuries Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s municipal bonds are staging their longest winning streak against Treasuries in seven years.State and local debt has benefited from a surge of cash in 2021 that’s showed no signs of letting up, with President Joe Biden’s plans for higher taxes on the wealthy catalyzing demand for the bonds that pay tax-free interest. That flood of money has helped municipal returns’ beat Treasuries for seven straight months through April, with state and local debt posting a gain of 0.8% last month, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.But with debt sales by states and cities poised to pick up and investor resistance to the historically rich levels rising, May could snap the winning streak. Already, benchmark muni yields have ticked up about five basis points since the start of last week. John Miller, head of municipals at Nuveen, noted in a May 3 note that selloff brought the securities closer to fair value.Muni-Bond Sales Set to Surge in Boon to Managers Flush With CashStill, analysts say they’re still expecting the market’s overall strength to continue as inflows into municipal-bond mutual funds shows no signs of abating. Bank of America Corp. strategists said there’s the potential for another market rally in May.Barclays Plc strategists said the demand will help avoid a summertime correction in bond prices, even with valuations near record highs. They noted that municipals may outperform if interest rates rise again, which hurt Treasuries earlier this year. Municipals tend to outperform in rising-rate environments.“Even if rates sell off further, tax-exempts will likely follow, but should outperform, supported by a combination of low supply, strong inflows, heavy bond redemptions over the course of the summer; large cash cushions of mutual funds; and improving credit quality of municipal bonds,” the Barclays strategists said.James Iselin, a managing director at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, said it’s unclear what could “dislodge” market conditions, given demand has stayed strong and new issuance of bonds has remained manageable.“So far, the technicals are really driving the show right now,” he said.Related: Municipal Bonds Keep Playing Hot Hand Amid Broad Tax ConcernsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Safestay plc ( LON:SSTY ) by taking the expected future...

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • Florida teen and mom face jail for ‘hacking homecoming Queen vote’

    Florida teen being tried as adult as she stands accused of fraud in homecoming queen election

  • Another Epic Games exec joins the ranks of Triangle billionaires, testimony reveals

    Epic Games Vice President Mark Rein co-founded the company that makes Fortnite with Tim Sweeney.

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Here’s how to get walk-in COVID shots at Walmart and Sam’s Club in the Carolinas

    Walmart and Sam’s Club still accept online appointments for the COVID-19 shots as well.

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Tucker Carlson rant claims cat cafes are worse for America than white supremacy

    The host also claims Barack Obama was a more substantial threat to the nation

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • Trump Facebook ban: White House says social media has responsibility to block misinformation

    Following Facebook’s Oversight Board decision to uphold a suspension of Donald Trump’s accounts on its platforms, the White House says that social media companies have “a responsibility to the health and safety of all Americans” to combat the spread of mis- and disinformation on their networks. “The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, misinformation, disinformation – especially related to Covid-19, vaccines and elections,” press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight