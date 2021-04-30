Eurozone suffers double-dip recession as pandemic impact continues

Andrew Walker - BBC World Service economics correspondent
·2 min read
Euro sign at ECB building in Frankfurt, Germany, 24 Apr 2020
Euro sign at ECB building in Frankfurt, Germany, 24 Apr 2020

The eurozone's economy has fallen back into recession as the impact of the pandemic continues to hit activity.

Europe's economies have been set back by a renewed surge in infections this year and Covid-related restrictions.

The eurozone shrank by 0.6% in the January-to-March period - the second consecutive contraction, which is a widely-used definition of a recession.

It is the second such episode, a so-called double-dip recession, since the onset of the pandemic.

However, among the national economies that have reported data so far, that pattern was repeated only by Italy.

Other countries reported some growth in one or other of the last two quarters.

The French economy did grow in the first three months of this year, by 0.4%, after a decline at the end of 2020, although the rebound was described by the national statistical agency as "limited".

In Germany it was the other way around, with some growth in the fourth quarter of last year and a sharp decline - of 1.7% - revealed by the latest figures.

There were some specific factors that may have affected Germany.

Claus Vistesen of Pantheon Macroeconomics says the economy was stung by a value added tax (VAT) hike which led to a fall in spending and construction.

A temporary VAT cut in Germany - intended to support the economy during the pandemic - came to an end at the turn of the year.

Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics also pointed to supply disruptions hitting Germany's large manufacturing sector, especially the motor industry.

The bigger picture is a region where economic activity has been set back once again by the spread of the virus and restrictions imposed to curb it.

The figures are particularly bleak in the case of Italy, where the economy is still 6.6% smaller than at the end of 2019, before the pandemic.

That said, the economic damage in this phase of the health crisis is less severe. Economic activity in the eurozone in the most recent period was 11% higher than at the nadir in the second quarter of last year.

That supports the idea that businesses have found ways to reduce the impact that restrictions have on what they do, although for some the effect is still severe.

Looking ahead, this weak performance is expected to improve as vaccination programmes allow further easing of restrictions and support consumer confidence. That will be especially important in southern Europe where many businesses need to see a recovery in tourism.

Recommended Stories

  • Eurozone falls into double-dip recession as third COVID wave hits growth

    Official figures show output in the 19-nation euro area shrank by 0.6% during the first quarter of the year.

  • Chadian rebels claim they have shot down military helicopter

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Rebels seeking to overthrow Chad's new transitional government claimed Thursday to have shot down a military helicopter, while the junta in power warned political opponents not to renew protests after violent demonstrations earlier in the week left at least six people dead. The Chadian government has said that the rebels blamed for killing President Idriss Deby Itno last week have retreated across the border to neighboring Niger. Its fighters have threatened to attack the capital, N'Djamena, in a bid to overthrow the new government now led by Mahamat Idriss Deby, son of the slain president.

  • Supermarket chain Asda to start selling second-hand clothes in shops

    Asda’s George clothing brand has partnered with specialist wholesaler Preloved Vintage Kilo on the venture to 'give a new lease of life' to pre-worn garments.

  • Senator Scott Gives GOP Rebuttal to Biden's Address

    Apr.29 -- Senator&nbsp;Tim&nbsp;Scott, a South Carolina Republican, delivers the GOP's response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    NIO posted better than expected first-quarter results. But the global microchip shortage is hurting production.

  • Ships, equipment in place to remove oil from stricken tanker in China

    Ships and equipment needed to remove the remaining cargo from a stricken oil tanker near the Chinese port city of Qingdao are in place and work is expected to start later on Friday as weather conditions have improved, a maritime official told Reuters. The number of ships deployed for the oil spill clean-up has also risen to 21, the official from China's Maritime Safety Administration said, three days after hundreds of tonnes of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea following a collision in dense fog. Ships are prohibited from entering a 5-mile (8-km) radius from the stricken vessel, according to a notice from the Maritime Safety Administration.

  • British banks fund supplies to help COVID-stricken India

    Barclays has funded 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) worth of medical supplies for India in the last week, as British banks with big operations in the country increase support to their own staff and wider communities. India's total coronavirus cases exceeded 18 million on Thursday after another record number of daily infections added to the strain on overwhelmed hospitals. Employers in India have set up COVID-19 "war-rooms" to source oxygen, medicine and hospital beds for infected workers, Reuters reported.

  • Michaela Coel 'stands with' the women who have made allegations against Noel Clarke

    Coel said she spoke out to show solidarity.

  • European stock markets closed mixed after inconsistent eurozone GDP data

    New figures from Eurostat revealed that output in the 19-nation euro area shrank by 0.6% during the first quarter of the year. This is its second consecutive quarter of negative growth after a 0.7% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Eurozone plunges into double-dip recession as Covid ravages continent

    The eurozone tumbled into a double-dip recession at the start of the year as Germany stumbled with an unexpectedly large Covid contraction. Measures to combat the pandemic pushed the continent’s largest economy into reverse, with German GDP falling 1.7pc in the first three months of the year. Its economy is still almost 5pc smaller now than it was before the coronavirus struck. Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, called the drop “a severe setback”, adding: “While the country was a positive growth driver for the entire eurozone economy at the end of last year, it has now turned into a drag factor.” Germany helped drag the wider eurozone back into recession, with GDP down 0.6pc, following the 0.7pc contraction in the final quarter of 2020. This contrasts hugely with the US. The world's largest economy grew by 1.6pc in the first three months of the year, its third consecutive quarter of growth. Pent-up demand from the latest lockdown combined with the boom in the US should help to boost Germany later this year, according to Stefan Schneider, chief economist at Deutsche Bank. "By mid-year at the latest, we expect the economic rebound in full swing, as pent-up private consumption and further improvements in export demand will provide a double boost," he said. The German economy would grow by 4pc this year, a touch higher than previous forecasts, Mr Schneider added.

  • Euro-Area Economy Slips Into Double-Dip Recession: GDP Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe euro-area economy slid into a double-dip recession at the start of the year as strict coronavirus lockdowns across the region kept many businesses shuttered and consumers wary to spend.Reports from some of its biggest members show how far behind the European Union is in recovering from the pandemic amid a slow vaccine rollout. Output in the 19-nation euro area was down 0.6% in the first quarter and declined at nearly three times that pace in Germany.In contrast, the U.S. posted annualized growth of 6.4% -- fueled by a rush of household spending.The EU’s joint recovery fund should ultimately boost the upturn, but it won’t kick in until at least summer. The European Commission must first approve national spending blueprints, and member states still need to ratify the mechanism to raise 800 billion euros ($969 billion) of debt to finance the plans.In the meantime, the European Central Bank is maintaining a “significantly” higher pace of bond purchases to shield the region from higher global borrowing costs that are spilling over from the faster U.S. recovery.Key DevelopmentsEuro-area governments have this week been presenting stimulus plans funded by the EU’s 800 billion-euro ($969 billion) joint recovery fundMeaningful unlocking through May should propel a recovery in June, with downside risks, says Bloomberg EconomicsClick TECO for more of today’s main economic news. See BECO for analysis from Bloomberg Economics and click here to subscribe to our New Economy Daily newsletter.Euro-Area GDP, inflation, unemployment (11 a.m.)The euro area’s first-quarter slump supports expectations that the economy won’t make up lost ground until the middle of 2022, a full year later than the U.S.While a pick-up in vaccinations will allow for a gradual withdrawal of restrictions in the coming months, ECB chief economist Philip Lane has warned that the ensuing rebound doesn’t mean there’s a full recovery yet. Inflation pressures are still too weak for policy makers’ comfort, so monetary stimulus will continue to be needed for a long time to come.EURO-AREA REACT: Sturdy First Quarter, Economy Set to RecoverIn April, consumer prices rose an annual 1.6%, the most in two years, while a measure excluding volatile items such as food and energy fell to 0.8%. Unemployment dropped in March.Italian inflation (11 a.m.)Italian inflation accelerated to 1% in April, beating economist expectations. The rate is far below the just under 2% level the ECB aims to reach for the entire euro area.Portuguese GDP (10:30 a.m.)Portugal’s economy contracted 3.3% in the first quarter after the country faced one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks in January, forcing the government to implement strict confinement measures. The decline was more than twice as steep as economists had forecast.German GDP (10 a.m.)The German economy, the region’s largest, shrank more than economists expected. Private consumption slumped while exports supported output at the start of the year.The country is in the midst of a strict lockdown that is increasingly straining the economy. Unemployment unexpectedly rose in April and business expectations tumbled, with the so-far resilient manufacturing sector also hit by worsening supply bottlenecks.Italian GDP (10 a.m.)The decline in Italian output means the country fell into a double-dip recession amid virus lockdowns and the slow vaccination campaign. The nation is second only to the U.K. in pandemic deaths in Europe.The government is pinning its recovery hopes on massive fiscal stimulus -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced plans to spend another 260 billion euros in national and EU funds. That should boost output by at least 3.6% and employment by almost three percentage points by 2026, the government predicts.Italian unemployment (9 a.m.)Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 10.1% in March from 10.2% in February. The country has lost over 900,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic, with women, young people and the services sector the most damaged.Spanish GDP, retail sales (9 a.m.)A dip in Spanish consumption expenditure and investment, including construction, dragged on output in the first quarter, though retail sales surged in March in a sign households spending is coming back. The government predicts a strong rebound in the second half, when investments funded by the EU’s recovery fund are set to pick up.The tourism-reliant country has been especially hard hit by travel restrictions. GDP slumped 10.8% last year, one of the worst in the euro zone, and the nation’s relatively small firms have been particularly vulnerable to the financial impact.SPAIN REACT: Economy Shows Resilience, Prospects Rely on TourismAustrian GDP (9 a.m.)Austria eked out growth of 0.2% in the three months through March, with gains in industry and construction offsetting further declines in consumer-oriented services. Private consumption dropped amid lockdown restrictions while investment rose for a third consecutive quarter.Czech GDP (9 a.m.)The Czech economy contracted less than economists expected in the first quarter, with output down 0.3%. While non-essential shops, restaurants and hotels were shuttered, export-oriented manufacturing industries remained open.The country’s economic resilience, combined with above-target inflation, is boosting the prospect of interest-rate increases in the second half of the year.Swiss KOF leading indicator, retail sales (9 a.m.)Switzerland’s KOF economic barometer rallied to its highest on record, with international demand giving the manufacturing sector a fillip. The outlook for financial services and private consumption also improved.A separate report showed retail sales surged 22.6% in March from a year earlier. The effect of the initial Covid-19 lockdown in which non-essential stores got shuttered was the big driver.French inflation (8:45 a.m.)French inflation accelerated faster than economists expected in April, following a trend already seen in Germany and Spain. At 1.7%, the rate is at its highest since the start of 2020.Lithuanian GDP (8 a.m.)The Lithuanian economy rebounded sharply at the start of 2021, with exports and industrial output propelling growth to 1.8%.“The new GDP data is a pleasant surprise” and “suggests a more positive outlook for the economy than previously expected,” said Darius Imbrasas, chief economist at the country’s central bank.French GDP (7:30 a.m.)France’s stronger-than-expected performance was supported by continued growth of business investment and a slight rebound in consumer spending after a slump at the end of 2020. Trade dragged on output.The resilience may not last into the second quarter now that the government has enforced a strict monthlong lockdown that includes closing schools, nurseries, and non-essential stores, and restricting travel between regions. A separate report Friday showed consumer spending already started falling in March, when restrictions were tightened to a lesser degree.Macron has set out plans to begin lifting restrictions from next week, but only gradually, with some curbs remaining in place until the end of June.FRANCE REACT: Avoids Recession in 1Q, Rebound to Start in MayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Two diners shot at iconic New York steak restaurant

    Suspect opens fire following ‘verbal dispute’ inside the establishment

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Jaycee Horn is the ‘best corner in the draft.’ Panthers fans, NFL players react to pick

    Jaycee Horn, a decorated cornerback from the University of South Carolina, received a lot of love on social media after the pick was in.