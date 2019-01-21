EU's antitrust cop lays groundwork for more tech scrutiny

The European Union’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, poses during an interview Monday Jan. 14, 2019, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Vestager has challenged big Silicon Valley companies such as Google and Apple with high profile cases, and is laying the groundwork for intensified scrutiny of tech firms as she prepares to end her term in office in late 2019. (AP Photo / Kelvin Chan)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Silicon Valley's notorious nemesis, Margrethe Vestager, plans to end her term as the European Union's antitrust enforcer this year with a bang, laying out a long-term plan to intensify scrutiny of the world's big tech companies.

As the EU's competition commissioner, Vestager is arguably the world's most important tech regulator. Since 2014, she has slapped Google with eye-popping multibillion-dollar antitrust penalties, ordered Apple and Amazon to pay back taxes and fined Facebook over its WhatsApp acquisition — flagship enforcement cases that have struck fear into Silicon Valley while drawing attention in Washington.

Now, in her final year in office, the 50-year-old Danish politician is laying the groundwork for a new phase of regulation beyond the end of her term in October.

She's planning a report meant to guide EU competition policies in the era of digitization. Feedback from companies, business groups and experts shows many see the need for more regulation and when it's published in March, the report by three expert advisers will reflect the need for new or tougher rules, she told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

"The most important thing is that the majority of input is pro-enforcement," Vestager said during one of her frequent visits to Copenhagen from her Brussels base. The digital technology industry can longer be allowed to shape itself, she added. "We are way beyond that."

It's unclear yet what shape the new enforcement will take but it may not bode well for the big U.S. technology companies that have landed in Vestager's crosshairs.

Vestager has cultivated a down-to-earth image — she likes to knit elephants during meetings — that belies her formidable powers of enforcement.

She opened three antitrust cases against Google, including one that resulted in a record 4.3 billion euro ($5 billion) fine for forcing cellphone makers to use the internet giant's software on Android phones. Another 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) penalty was punishment for manipulating shopping search results. She aims to wrap up a probe before her term ends of whether Google blocked rivals from its Adsense ad service.

Vestager ordered Apple to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes from Ireland. Apple CEO Tim Cook called it "total political crap" and President Donald Trump referred to her as the "tax lady" who "really hates the U.S."

The EU competition commissioner, with a 900-strong staff, is unusually powerful in the Brussels bureaucracy because it can enforce bloc-wide rules, giving it the power to take on countries and companies. Other departments typically share regulatory duties with national governments. Vestager's job includes approving or rejecting mergers and investigating cartels and antitrust behavior. She also makes sure EU states don't give tax breaks to individual companies that are not available to other corporations — legitimate business strategy in the U.S. but illegal in Europe.

A lot of attention is now falling on data, the commodity that drives the digital economy.

Information collected by web browsers, apps, smartphones and other devices can be enormously valuable to companies because they can provide insight about, for example, an individual's buying habits and movements. Data can power artificial intelligence or be used to show targeted advertisements. Vestager is concerned that a small group of companies could corner the market and abuse their power.

She started confronting the problem with an informal probe launched last year into whether online shopping giant Amazon is using data to gain an edge on third party merchants, who are both its customers and rivals. She hopes to decide within six months whether to open a formal investigation.

Many people still aren't sure how to take control of their personal information. New European privacy rules introduced last year were a start, obliging companies to be more transparent with customers about what they do with people's data. But consumers are often still overwhelmed by detailed consent forms for third-party tracking on each new site they visit or the fine print of an app's service terms.

Vestager, a member of a small left wing political party who believes in free markets, said the private sector can play a role in finding solutions.