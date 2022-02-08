EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAF CASERT
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced a $48 billion plan Tuesday to become a major microchip producer to try to curb its dependency on Asian markets for the component that powers everything from cars to hospital ventilators and game consoles.

At a time when natural gas shortages and reliance on Russia for energy shows the political risks of economic dependency, the 27-nation bloc is moving to boost its economic independence in the critical semiconductor sector with its Chips Act.

“Chips are at the center of the global technological race. They are, of course, also the bedrock of our modern economies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU move mirrors U.S. President Joe Biden's $52 billion push to invest in a national chip-producing sector to make sure more production occurs in the United States.

As the economy has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, there has been a supply chain bottleneck for semiconductors. In Europe, some consumers have had to wait up to almost a year to get a car because of lack of spare parts.

“The pandemic has also painfully exposed the vulnerability of its supply chains,” von der Leyen said. “We have seen that whole production lines came to a standstill.”

“While the demand was increasing, we could not deliver as needed because of the lack of chips,” she added.

Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for everything from smartphones to cars, and an extended shortage has highlighted the importance of chipmakers, most of which are based in Asia, to global supply chains.

Von der Leyen said Europe’s Chips Act will link research, design and testing and coordinate EU and national investment. The 43 billion euro plan pools public and private funds and allows for state aid to get the massive investments off the ground.

Now, EU nations only have 9% of the global market share of semiconductors, and von der Leyen wants to increase that to 20% by 2030. Because global market production is expected to about double over the same time, “it means basically quadrupling our efforts," she said.

She said the plan will add 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in public and private investment on top of funds already committed in the EU's budget.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's prime minister congratulated Biden for the 'courageous operation' in Syria that led to an ISIS leader's death

    In a phone call, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Biden the "world is a safer place" because of the mission.

  • Two potential successors to Palestinian president named to top posts

    Two potential successors to 86-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas were named on Monday to top posts in the Palestine Liberation Organization at a meeting boycotted by his Islamist rivals. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the PLO's 141-member Central Council appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh, 61, an Abbas confidant who serves as key liaison with Israel and the United States, to the PLO's Executive Committee. The council, meeting for the first time in nearly four years, picked Rawhi Fattouh, 73, another Abbas aide, to head the PLO's highest decision-making body, the National Council.

  • Low-flying threats challenge NATO’s deterrence in the East

    In the event of a conflict with Russia, U.S. and NATO air forces will confront a contested air littoral — that is, the airspace between ground forces and high-end fighters and bombers.

  • Airstream unveiled its new electric travel trailer RV that can be moved remotely and stay off-grid for weeks — take a look at the eStream

    Airstream's new eStream electric RV can accommodate up to four people and has solar panels on its roof enabling a long time between charges.

  • Coffee Reserves Plunge to Lowest in More Than Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of expensive coffee is not going to end any time soon, judging from dwindling amounts held in reserves. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaStockpiles of high-end arabica beans, a favorite of artisan

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • Oil Prices Are Roaring. Here's How They Get to $100 and Beyond.

    Oil prices have been cruising higher in 2022, hitting multiyear highs. So far, crude oil prices are up more than 21% on the year, easily outpacing the S&P 500 and other major U.S. stock markets. In a world where inflation continues to climb, so too does oil.

  • Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April

    U.S. LNG project developer Tellurian has stated that the construction of its Driftwood LNG export facility will begin in April 2022.

  • India struggles to contain vegoil prices as Indonesia restricts exports

    India's attempts to lower edible oil prices ahead of important state elections have been ruined by a spike in global palm oil prices to record highs after Indonesia, the world's biggest supplier, moved restrict exports. Mindful of an electorate that is highly sensitive to food price inflation, India's government tried to rein in domestic prices by reducing import taxes, imposing stockpile limits and suspending futures trading in edible oils and oilseeds. But as India imports two-thirds of its edible oils, the benefits of the duty cut and other measures have been virtually erased by the surge in global prices after Indonesia ordered producers to sell 20% of their sales to the domestic market to cool local cooking oil prices.

  • Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit

    Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are proposing to combine in a $2.9 billion deal that would create a larger discount airline to compete against the nation's dominant carriers and, they say, promote lower fares. The deal is likely to get a close examination from antitrust regulators in the Biden Administration, which has signaled a tougher line against big corporate mergers. “The Biden administration has made it very clear over the last year that they would like to promote competition in the airline space, and this is really an answer to returning balance from a competitive perspective to the big four," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in an interview.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Cooking Oils Surge Is Sign Food Inflation Can Go Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh spike in cooking oil prices is increasing concerns that global food costs are heading for a record as drought curbs production in South America, a labor shortage stymies output in Malaysia and Indonesia limits exports to safeguard domestic supplies.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc

  • Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

    GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors that are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. The Taiwanese company said the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding its production capacity instead.

  • Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

    With the global energy transition in full swing, few clean energy sectors, if any, are expanding faster than the electric car market

  • Analyst Report: Enterprise Prods Pntr L

    Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. The partnership's assets include over 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, refined products, and petrochemical pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, refined products and crude oil; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company completed its IPO in July 1998.

  • Why These 3 Oil and Gas Stocks Rallied Double Digits in January

    Oil and gas prices were scorching hot in January. Crude oil surged 17% last month, closing at around $90 a barrel, driven in part by concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, due to colder weather, natural gas prices gained a blistering 31% for the month.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • BMW distribution center opens at Baltimore County's Tradepoint Atlantic

    The vehicle center will begin distributing the highly anticipated BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4, four-door Gran Coupe in the next month.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesChinese miners dug up more than