The EU's compromise on oil sanctions left massive carve-outs for 3 countries that allows Russia to keep selling oil worth billions of dollars

The EU's compromise on oil sanctions left massive carve-outs for 3 countries that allows Russia to keep selling oil worth billions of dollars
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Vladimir Putin Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin.Alexander Demyanchuk/AP

  • The EU reached an agreement to ban most Russian oil imports over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • But three countries are exempt, with officials saying they need more time to adjust.

  • One is Hungary. Its prime minister is close to Russia's Putin and continually frustrated EU planning.

The EU on Monday reached an agreement after months of negotiating to ban most Russian oil imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban will immediately block more than two-thirds of oil from Russia, according to the president of the European Council. It will "effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

But the plan involves a compromise that means the landlocked countries of Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will not be part of the ban, even though they are EU members.

That's because the ban only covers oil that arrives from Russia by sea, and not by pipeline, which is how those three nations receive their oil from Russia, the BBC noted. The three exempt countries spend billions on Russian oil a year.

The EU's ban was reworded earlier this month to allow those three countries to still get oil from Russia by pipeline.

Officials said it was designed to help those countries adjust to a ban on Russian oil, but also came after lobbying by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

There is no time limit for how long the three countries can keep getting the oil by pipeline.

Both Michel and von der Leyen, as well as the leaders of some EU countries, said that the issue of their exemption would be looked at again "as soon as possible," Politico reported.

Germany and Poland also get some oil from Russia by a pipeline, but have agreed to stop buying Russian oil altogether by the end of the year, according to Politico. This means that the northern section of a major pipeline out of Russia will be cut off, though it will still come through its southern part, Politico noted.

The EU has spent billions on Russian oil since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The price of Russian oil has risen since the EU announced its ban.

The ban still needs to be officially approved by European Council.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place f

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • South Africa Unveils New Strategy to Lure More Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Presidency unveiled a draft plan to draw more investment to help grow the coronavirus-battered economy and create jobs for the 34.5% of its labor force that’s unemployed. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Av

  • Analysis-Treasury market faces liquidity risks as Fed pares balance sheet

    With the Federal Reserve set to begin letting bonds mature off its $9 trillion balance sheet, the key metric to watch will be whether Treasury volatility picks up a result in a market already suffering bouts of low liquidity. The Fed's so-called quantitative tightening (QT) could also send yields higher, though analysts say this will depend on the direction of the economy, among other factors. The Fed will let bonds mature off its balance sheet without replacement starting June 1 as it attempts to normalize policy and bring down soaring inflation.

  • Russia to lose about $10 billion a year through oil ban – Bloomberg

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stands to lose about $10 billion a year in oil exports revenues if the EU bans shipments, the Bloomberg news agency reported on May 30.

  • Oil price hits $124 as EU bans most Russian imports

    The move saw brent breach the psychological $124 barrier to hit a two-month high.

  • Zelenskyy fires Kharkiv Security Service Head and hands him over to law enforcement

    Denys Karlovskyi - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 20:40 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Roman Dudin, Head of Ukraine's Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, for negligent performance of his duties and promised that law enforcement would investigate his case.

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.

  • Ranking the five Democrats most likely to win party nod if Biden doesn’t run

    Whether President Biden will seek reelection next year is one of the most discussed topics inside and outside the Beltway. Biden has said he plans to run for a second term, privately telling former President Obama and other Democrats of his intentions. The president’s allies say he is still the only one who can defeat…

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi, Arrested For DUI In California

    A representative for the House speaker's office called it a "private matter" and said she was on the East Coast when the incident occurred.

  • B17 World War Two Bomber Barn Find

    This WWII bomber is ready for restoration after spending much of its life in a junkyard.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Loudly Booed At Uvalde Memorial

    "Shame on you, Abbott!" a crowd member yelled as Abbott arrived with the Bidens at the school where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Grills Crenshaw: What Gun Solution Would You Actually Support?

    CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday morning repeatedly pressed an evasive Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on his gun-control positions following the Uvalde school shooting, leading the host to directly ask: What solutions would you actually support?“What would you agree with?” Bash grilled the congressman after he continually rejected different gun-control proposals, including universal background checks and so-called “red flag” laws (for which he’d previously suggested support). “The way that the answer

  • NY AG Letitia James is cooking up a lawsuit that could bring down Trump's business empire

    New York's attorney general, Letitia James, appears poised to seek the so-called corporate death penalty against the Trump Organization.

  • Breakout Indian Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead at 28

    The performer-turned-politician, who had won a congressional election last December, was hit by multiple rounds in an attack involving at least three weapons, police in Punjab said

  • List of Russian ships exporting Ukrainian grain given to Turkey, Dzhemilev says

    The list of ships that Russia is using to export and sell stolen Ukrainian grain and other goods has been handed over to an adviser to the President of Turkey, the leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev has said.

  • Obama reunites with the boy who touched his hair in the Oval Office 13 years after the iconic photo was taken

    The former president spoke to a now-18-year-old Jacob Philadelphia shortly before his graduation from the International School of Uganda.

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • CNN's Jim Acosta Confronts NRA Board Member: 'Isn't This Blood On Your Hands?'

    The board member, a Kansas Republican judge, repeatedly dodged questions. "I’m not the one that pulled the trigger," he said.

  • Luhansk Military Administration: Street fighting in Sievierodonetsk, main road between Lysychansk and Bakhmut under Russian fire

    Olena Roshchina - Monday, 30 May 2022, 09:46 Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that fighting in Sievierodonetsk is now taking place on the city's streets. Source: Serhii Haidai on Telegram Quote: "Fighting is taking place on the streets of Sievierodonetsk…The enemy is advancing towards the central parts of the city.