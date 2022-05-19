EU's drug regulator accepts Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine marketing authorization filing

FILE PHOTO: Biotech firm Valneva works on an inactivated whole-virus vaccine against COVID-19 in Vienna
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The European Union's medicine regulator accepted Valneva's filing of marketing authorization application for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the French company said on Thursday.

"The Company confirms it would expect to receive a positive CHMP opinion in June", Valneva said.

Earlier this week, Valneva nearly a fifth of its value on the stock exchange after announcing its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped and it might have to rethink its financial guidance.

The supply deal gave the EU the right to cancel if the vaccine was not endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the end of April. Valneva had previously said it was confident that it will by June.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack

    The man accused of opening fire on a Southern California church congregation because of his political hatred for Taiwan dubbed himself a “destroying angel" in a seven-volume diary sent to a newspaper before the attack, the paper said Wednesday. The pages bore the title: “Diary of an Angel Destroying Independence” in an apparent reference to Taiwan's self-government. The Chinese Communist Party continues to demand Taiwan reunify with China.

  • The Staircase, episode 5 recap: Series turns into a prison drama as Mike appeals his conviction

    3/5 Colin Firth’s Mike and Juliette Binoche’s Sophie begin an epistolary romance as he remains defiant behind bars

  • Family of Daina Monroe, shot and killed 7 months ago, announces $45,000 reward in case

    Lesley Marin reports from Inglewood where family, friends and former teammates, along with Inglewood's chief of police, announced a $45,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person that shot and killed 18-year-old Daina Monroe on October 18, 2021.

  • Finland and Sweden to buy firearms, anti-tank weapons together

    Finland and Sweden will buy portable firearms and anti-tank weapons together, Finland's defence ministry said on Wednesday, as the two Nordic country's handed in their applications to join the Western military alliance NATO. The two countries will step up their cooperation in defence procurement by Finland joining an agreement to acquire anti-tank weapons from Swedish weapons maker Saab Dynamics, a subsidiary of Saab, the ministry said.

  • Why one veteran trader is calling an end to 'crypto winter'

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

  • Pfizer's Setbacks With Paxlovid Are Mounting -- Should Investors Be Concerned?

    Due to its clinically proven ability to keep 89% of high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral pill called Paxlovid is one of the hottest and most lucrative drugs of 2022. What's more, Paxlovid makes up a significant portion of the company's revenue growth, though it's nowhere near the weight of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Can Pfizer supply enough pills to meet its guidance?

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Phase III CheckMate -901 Study Disappoints

    Bristol Myers (BMY) phase III CheckMate -901 study fails to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial cancer.

  • Almost every American qualifies for paxlovid

    A third of Americans live in areas with such a high concentration of covid that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again recommending masking up. The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization of paxlovid to people with specific conditions, so many might not think they are entitled to the treatment. Paxlovid, a drug developed by Pfizer, is an antiviral treatment consisting of three pills to be taken twice a day for five days.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: BBIO Up on BMY Deal, GILD & CMRX Offer Updates

    Regulatory updates and acquisition news from Bristol Myers' (BMY) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • FDA Clears Pfizer’s COVID Boosters for Ages 5–11 — But What’s the Timeline for Younger Kids?

    As we’ve moved through various stages of the pandemic — with cases inching back up to levels of previous spikes yet there being little meaningful attempts at encouraging masking, social distancing or remote solutions — parents are understandably eager to ensure their children are as protected as possible as they move about their lives. On […]

  • The FDA just authorized an extra Pfizer shot for children aged 5 to 11

    The FDA's third shot recommendation for kids 5-11 comes after budding research suggested two COVID shots may not be enough against Omicron.

  • Keros Therapeutics Posts Preliminary Data Early-Stage KER-012 Trial

    Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) announced preliminary topline results from Part 1 of its Phase 1 trial evaluating single and multiple ascending doses of KER-012 in healthy postmenopausal volunteers. KER-012 was generally well tolerated in Part 1 at dose levels up to 5 mg/kg, the highest dose level tested when administered as a single dose. While one subject withdrew consent after receiving a single 1.5 mg/kg dose of KER-012 and did not complete the safety follow-up, there were no discontin

  • U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the use of a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, making everyone in the country over the age of 5 eligible for a third shot. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to sign off on the shots before they can be administered. Children below the age of five are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

  • FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster For 5-11 Year Kids Soon: NYT

    The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 probably by today, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies submitted an application to the FDA for authorization last month. They have cited data from a mid-to-late-stage study showing the third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the omicron variant among chi

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine booster for children 5 to 11

    FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID booster for children aged 5 to 11 five months after they have finished the first two-shot vaccination series.

  • Children 5-11 approved for Pfizer booster by FDA

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for kids aged 5-11.

  • FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11, extending booster doses to the youngest age group yet. Experts have stressed the importance of booster shots for older age groups as a key way to increase protection in the face…

  • Why Charlotte's Web Got High and Then Fell on Tuesday

    The CBD specialist's latest research is reassuring, but the same can't be said for its financials.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were up by 5.6% as of 3:24 p.m. ET Tuesday. The gain came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech to include booster doses for 5- through 11-year-olds.

  • FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization of Pfizer COVID Booster for Kids 5 to 11

    Children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for a third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least five months since their second dose