EU's main expectation from Ukraine is to continue reforms – Ukraine's senior official

The European Commission expects Ukraine to continue reforms, and the authorities in Kyiv are already working on this.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on Wednesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna stated that Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that reforms in Ukraine should continue when presenting the report on EU enlargement. This was also mentioned in the report presented.

"This is a key expectation from Ukraine. They (the reforms – ed.) should be increased, their strengthening and sustainability should be ensured, and this is the main expectation from Ukraine, we are working on it," Stefanishyna said.

She added that Ukraine wants to prove its readiness to start negotiations before the European Council meeting on 14 December.

Background: On 8 November, the European Commission recommended that EU states start accession talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv must implement some of the reforms that had not yet been implemented.

