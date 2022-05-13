EU's Michel, on Hiroshima visit, says global security is under threat

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Michel
    Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council

TOKYO (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel who is visiting Japan's Hiroshima, the first city to suffer an atomic bombing, on Friday said global security was under threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's recent missile test.

Michel said the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima is "a stark reminder of the urgency" to strengthen international rules for nuclear disarmament and arms control.

"As we speak, global security is under threat. Russia, a nuclear armed state ... is attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, while making shameful and unacceptable references to the use of nuclear weapons," Michel said in his speech.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories