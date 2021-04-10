EU's Michel says COVID-19 recovery fund is sufficient - Les Echos

European Council President Michel speaks during a news conference in Ankara
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's COVID-19 recovery response is robust and does not fall short when compared with the United States' $1.9 trillion recovery plan, European Council President Charles Michel told Les Echos newspaper.

EU member states agreed last summer on a 750 billion euro ($892.2 billion) recovery fund, but with governments still submitting detailed spending plans, frustration is growing in some capitals at the slow speed of disbursing the money.

Some leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have also questioned whether further stimulus is needed after a second and now a third wave of coronavirus infections swept the continent, prompting further lockdowns.

"I know perfectly well that some judge (the fund) to be insufficient, making a comparison with the U.S. recovery plan. It's not an opinion that I share," Michel was quoted as saying in an interview published by the French newspaper on Saturday.

Michel, who chairs European Union summits, said there had been emergency spending by individual members states since the health crisis began and that Europe's social welfare benefits were more generous than those in the United States.

"They have allowed us to better absorb the shock and will also contribute to the recovery," he said. "When you put all these elements together, my conviction is that the European plan is very robust."

($1 = 0.8406 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Helen Popper)

Recommended Stories

  • Cars ignited in Belfast protests despite appeals

    Pro-British loyalist militants in Northern Ireland said on Friday there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues as there was some respite in street clashes following a week of riots.Despite appeals for calm from London, Dublin and Washington, the nightly unrest in pro-British areas spread further into Irish nationalist parts of Belfast on Thursday (April 8), where police responded to petrol bomb and stone attacks with water cannon.A number of loyalist protests planned for Friday night were postponed in what posters put up in pro-British areas said was a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.However some masked individuals threw bricks and missiles at police in a loyalist area of Belfast where television footage showed a British Union Jack flying on a flagpole nearby.The clashes have been some of the worst violence in Northern Ireland in years and have raised concern about the 1998 peace accord that largely ended three decades of sectarian and political bloodshed during which 3,600 people were killed.The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which says it speaks for the Ulster Volunteer Force, Red Hand Commando and Ulster Defence Association militant groups, said it was not involved in the riots and it called for calm.

  • This One-of-a-Kind Pagani Hurayra Roadster BC Is the Most Otherworldly Car You’ll See Today

    The four-wheeler has been fittingly been christened Supernova.

  • Justin Welby regrets not fighting to allow prayer in church during first lockdown

    The Archbishop of Canterbury has admitted he "got quite a few things wrong" on the closure of churches during the first Covid lockdown, saying he was "too risk-averse". The Church of England came under fire as churches remained closed last Easter, with many parishioners frustrated that the Archbishop did not fight harder to keep them open and the Church's rules going beyond those of the Government in barring clergy from their church buildings. "I got quite a few things wrong at the beginning and I learnt quite quickly," the Most Rev Justin Welby said in an interview with the Financial Times. "I didn't push hard enough to keep churches available for at least individual prayer in the first lockdown. We also said clergy couldn't go in, and personally I feel I made a mistake with that. "I can make all kinds of excuses. I still think I was too risk-averse." Asked when he had realised that, he said: "May, June. May."

  • Family of Texas woman killed by police files federal suit

    Family members of a Black woman who was fatally shot near her Texas apartment after struggling with an officer over his stun gun filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday, saying they are still seeking justice for her. Pamela Turner, 44, was killed in May 2019 in the parking lot of her suburban Houston apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived at the complex. Delacruz shot Turner after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun that a bystander captured on video.

  • Germany's vaccine rollout gets shot in the arm from doctors surgeries

    Germany's COVID-19 vaccination drive has picked up speed with more than 650,000 doses administered on Wednesday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Thursday, supercharged by extending the rollout to family doctors. The RKI said Germany administered 656,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, almost 300,000 more than the number of shots given the previous day. Of these, 305,664 were delivered in doctors surgeries.

  • Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

  • Techies give an old fashioned Supreme Court decent marks in coding case

    Programmers say the Supreme Court, often teased for its ambivalence toward technology, got it (mostly) right in describing some nuances of software.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • ‘An enormous waste’: How stimulus checks play in red-state America

    Many see the relief bill as padded with unnecessary items, further ballooning the national debt even as the economic outlook is improving.

  • Demi Lovato and 'Glee' cast honor Naya Rivera's contributions to LGBTQ community

    'Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time,' said Demi Lovato, honoring Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards.

  • Before you label Noah Gragson a NASCAR villain, Kelley Earnhardt has some perspective

    Perhaps no one in NASCAR is more polarizing than Noah Gragson, who threw punches on pit road during his last race at Atlanta. But JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller knows another side of Noah — and racing.

  • US jobless claims up to 744K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 744,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, consumers gain confidence and the government distributes aid throughout the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications increased by 16,000 from 728,000 a week earlier. Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last year.

  • Impossible Foods in talks to go public: sources

    Plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods is preparing to go public, which could value the company at over $10 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.The listing would highlight a growing demand for plant-based meat products, worth substantially more than the company's $4 billion valuation in a private funding round last year, driven by environmental and ethical concerns.Sources say Impossible is exploring going public in the next year through an IPO.Alternatively, it could also be looking at a merger with what's known as a special purpose acquisition company.That's a shell company which aims to acquire a private company by raising funds in an IPO.It would mean less regulatory scrutiny for companies wishing to go public, and more certainty that valuation will be attained and funds raised.A spokeswoman for Impossible declined to comment.Founded in 2011, Impossible Foods sells its meat-free burgers and sausages in grocery stores and also partners with the likes of Burger King and Disney.The company's backers include celebrities like tennis star Serena Williams and rapper Jay-Z, and says its reach has grown from 150 stores to over 20,000 in the past year alone.Shares of rival Beyond Meat Inc are trading more than 400% above its IPO price from 2019.Overall, plant-based retail sales in the U.S. hit $7 billion in 2020, up by 27%, according to an industry analytics report.

  • Kansas City metro adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death Thursday

    About 29% of the population in Missouri and 32% in Kansas have initiated vaccination.

  • Saturday at the Masters: How to watch, top scores, Augusta weather forecast

    The leaderboard is stacked. Will the weather cooperate Saturday?

  • Belfast: Police fire water cannon at rioters on another night of violence in Northern Ireland

    Rioters have been blasted with a water cannon by police as unrest stirred on the streets of Northern Ireland once more. After shocking scenes provoked calls for calm this week, violence again flared up on the streets of west Belfast, amid rising tensions in the area. Stones and fireworks were thrown at police by gangs of youths gathered on the nationalist Springfield Road, close to where Wednesday night's riots took place. The latest violence came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and US President Joe Biden called for a calming of tensions. Those involved were warned by police to "disperse immediately or the water cannon will be used". However, those present continued to fire missiles at police and after several warnings, the water cannon was deployed.

  • Elon Musk took a swipe at Bill Gates and Microsoft Zune with an edited version of an anti-vaccination cartoon

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted and deleted an illustration from cartoonist Ben Garrison, which took a potshot at the Microsoft cofounder and vaccines.

  • Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject junta's envoys

    Myanmar's ousted ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by the military, urged the British government on Thursday to refuse to recognize the junta's envoys and send them back to Myanmar.In a move that has implications for Myanmar's network of diplomats across the world, Kyaw Zwar Minn was locked out of his London embassy on Wednesday by his deputy at the behest of the Myanmar military which seized power in February.His spokesman gave a statement outside the embassy in London on Thursday. "We have full faith in the UK government not to recognize the Military Council of Myanmar, and not to follow the Military Council's request to install Chit Win as the charges d'affaires, but to stand with the democratically-elected government of Myanmar and its people, the people of Myanmar. Therefore we believe that the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta."The embassy drama puts Britain in a quandary: it has condemned and sanctioned the Myanmar military but could find it hard to evict those holed up in the embassy in West London. There was no immediate response from Britain to the appeal.Meanwhile, anti-coup demonstrators remained defiant against the military as marches were held across Myanmar, Thursday. Local media reported that least 11 protesters were killed in a northwestern town, which would take the toll of civilians killed by security forces to over 600 since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.These protesters in Launglon township sang and marched by candlelight at dawn and later burned copies of the country's 2008 constitution.Printed copies of the Chinese and Russian flags were also set on fire in opposition to the two nations, who are accused by protesters of legitimizing the junta.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Close call: Police share scary video to promote crosswalk safety

    Police said the driver was ticketed and also said that if they could speak to the boy, they would tell him he also made a mistake.