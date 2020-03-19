The EU's top Brexit negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

Michel Barnier, the European Union's top negotiator for the bloc's post-Brexit relationship with Britain, announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.
For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.
— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
Taken as a whole, the EU has the world's largest number of COVID-19 deaths, due largely to Italy's brutal outbreak. On Thursday, Italy by itself is expected to surpass China's 3,130 recorded coronavirus deaths.
