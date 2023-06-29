EU's top diplomat on rebellion in Russia: weaker Putin poses greater danger

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, believes that the attempted rebellion of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has weakened Putin’s power and the EU needs to discuss new risks arising from Russia's greater instability.

Source: Borrell said this in a comment to the media before the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, reports European Pravda

Details: Borrell stated that recent developments in Russia would be one of the key topics of their discussion. According to him, until now the EU considered Russia primarily as a threat, since Moscow used force against Ukraine, but now it is forced to take into account new risks due to internal instability in Russia.

Quote: "It is obvious that Putin is coming out of this crisis weaker. But a weaker Putin is a bigger danger. So we need to understand the consequences very well... Putin has lost his monopoly on the use of force, and, undoubtedly, an unstable Russia is a greater risk," said Josep Borrell.

Responding to a clarifying question on what the EU countries are planning to do, Borrell noted that the EU "considers scenarios and needs deep analysis".

"Make no mistake, this is what all the intelligence services of the member countries are doing now," the diplomat added.

Borrell noted that a lot of questions remain about what happened in Russia, further events and the consequences of the rebellion. He suggested that in the near future the head of the Kremlin will begin to fight with people within the system, whose loyalty is doubtful.

"The only answer we can give to anything that happens in Russia is to continue to support Ukraine," the EU High Representative said.

He added that he would ask the leaders to continue to support the financing of the European Peace Fund, from which military assistance for Ukraine is also financed.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, believes that it is too early to conclude the results of the Wagner rebellion in Russia.

