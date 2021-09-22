EU's top diplomat urges Iran to return to nuclear talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat urged Iran to return to talks on its nuclear program while the country's foreign minister reiterated Tehran's “willingness to resume negotiations” during a meeting at the United Nations, the EU said Wednesday.

The remaining parties to the 2015 deal that meant to contain Iran’s nuclear program have held several rounds of talks in Vienna earlier this year on how to bring the U.S. back into the deal and how Iran can return to compliance with its terms.

But the last round ended in June, ahead of Iran’s elections that boosted the ranks of hard-liners. Iran’s new leaders have come under pressure to resume the talks.

Former President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018 and imposed strict sanctions on Iran that have since clobbered its economy. Iran, in turn, has violated limits that the deal had imposed on its nuclear activities, leaving it in tatters.

There has been speculation that the remaining parties to the deal — Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran — would meet on the sidelines of this week’s U.N. General Assembly. But it appears the meeting won’t take place.

Instead, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday. The foreign minister is also expected to meet separately with the British and French foreign ministers.

Borrell stressed “the need for full cooperation" from Iran and reiterated his concern about the overall trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program,” the EU statement said. It said Borrell “underlined once again the great importance of a quick resumption of the Vienna talks" and added that the Iranian top diplomat assured him “of the willingness to resume negotiations at an early date.”

On Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian referred to the high number of Afghan refugees in Iran, and Borrell underlined EU’s willingness to “engage actively with regional partners to address the challenges of the present situation” — a reference to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For asylum advocates, border expulsions strain faith in Biden

    These scenes came after U.S. border agents on horseback on Sunday used whip-like reins to block Haitian migrants wading across the Rio Grande with food and supplies from Mexico to a squalid encampment with nearly 10,000 people on the Texas side. The images triggered anguish among some current U.S. officials interviewed by Reuters who said they once had high hopes that U.S. President Joe Biden would quickly reverse the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump and, as he promised, "restore humanity and American values" to the immigration system. Outside the government, disillusioned immigration advocates point to Biden's refusal to repeal Trump's most sweeping policy known as Title 42 - that allows border agents to quickly expel most migrants to Mexico or their home countries without a chance to apply for asylum.

  • U.S. VP Harris to announce $10 billion global fund to prepare for future pandemics

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will call on countries and companies around the world to create a $10 billion global health fund to prepare for future pandemics, and announce a $250 million contribution from the United States to jumpstart the effort, a White House official said. Harris will make the announcement during a virtual COVID-19 summit being held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. It is aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • Russian vaccine tourism catches on after Sputnik V hits WHO snag

    Russian travel agencies are selling package tours for Russians to receive foreign COVID-19 vaccines abroad amid frustration among some Russians that their domestically produced vaccines have not been approved internationally. Russia has not registered any foreign-made vaccines for use. It has approved four domestically produced vaccines including the two-dose Sputnik V. None of Russia's shots are approved by the World Health Organisation or European Union.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

    The former presidential nominee was condemned for her remarks, but she was "too kind," Chauncey DeVega wrote in a commentary.

  • The attorney for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organization quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.

  • Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

    France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Atomic Ayatollahs up the ante on Biden Administration

    A recently completed, confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report to the U.N. Security Council on Iran’s nuclear program claims Tehran continues to swiftly advance its atomic activities.

  • Get a grip, British PM Johnson tells France after submarine row

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told France on Wednesday to get a grip and give allies in the United States and Australia a break over a row about a trilateral nuclear submarine deal that tore up a separate French contract. The new defence partnership between Britain, the United States and Australia was announced last week and will give Canberra access to nuclear powered submarine technology. France accused U.S. President Joe Biden of stabbing it in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Australia ditched a defence contract with Paris for the purchase of conventional submarines.

  • China's Xi, like Biden hours earlier, turns to calm language

    Choosing calm language as tensions with the United States grow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation's longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday, telling world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation." "One country’s success does not have to mean another country’s failure," Xi said in a prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly's leaders' meeting in New York.

  • McConnell called Trump ‘a fading brand… off-the-track Thoroughbred,’ book says

    “There is a clear trend moving,” McConnell said, toward a place where the GOP is not dominated by Trump. “Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works.”

  • Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

    The popular mayor of the Philippine capital said Wednesday he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, told The Associated Press ahead of his public announcement that he would fight still-raging coronavirus outbreaks and long-entrenched poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs in the May 9 elections. With him was his vice presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a cardiologist who provides medical advice to ordinary Filipinos on a Facebook account with more than 16 million followers.

  • U.S. and Israel held secret talks on Iran "plan B"

    The U.S. and Israel held secret talks on Iran last week to discuss a possible “plan B” if nuclear talks are not resumed, two senior Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This is the first time a top-secret U.S.-Israel strategic working group on Iran has convened since the new Israeli government took office in June.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The meeting last week was held via a secure video conference call and led by national s

  • Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. In a concrete signal of the bloc's outrage, EU ambassadors postponed preparations for an inaugural trade and technology council on Sept. 29 with the United States, a gathering that was trumpeted as a major advance in the transatlantic alliance. "One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable, so we need to know what happened and why," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in defence of France.

  • Democrats’ Immigration Lies Are Finally Catching Up to Them

    REUTERSIt’s what you tell your teenagers: Don’t lie. Because then you’ll have to tell another lie to cover up the first lie, and then another, and another. Eventually, you’ll get to the point where you don’t recognize the truth—until it comes out. And the truth always comes out.Democrats have been lying about immigration for decades. They’ve told white voters in the suburbs that they support border security and oppose amnesty for undocumented immigrants. At the same time, they’ve told Latino vot

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • Iranian minister meets Saudi, other Arab officials in New York - Mehr

    Mehr said Tuesday's meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly https://www.reuters.com/world/un-biden-will-try-move-past-afghanistan-with-climate-china-focus-2021-09-21 was attended by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and "foreign ministers and senior representatives" of countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and France, as well as the European Union, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Iran's foreign ministry said on Twitter that Amirabdollahian had on Tuesday had what it called a follow-up meeting to a meeting he held during a conference in Baghdad on Aug. 28.