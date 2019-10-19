EU's Tusk says spoke to PM Johnson, awaits Brexit delay request

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Saturday evening he spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and was now awaiting a letter with a request to delay Brexit again.

"Waiting for the letter," Tusk said on Twitter after Johnson lost a crucial vote on Brexit in the British parliament earlier in the day. "I just talked to PM Boris Johnson about the situation after the vote in the House of Commons." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Alexandra Hudson)