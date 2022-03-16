EU's Vestager aims for March deal on tech rules

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Margrethe Vestager
    Danish politician

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission aims to clinch a fast-tracked deal with EU lawmakers and countries by the end of March on new rules to rein in the powers of Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, Europe's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

Margrethe Vestager, who had proposed the Digital Markets Act more than a year ago with a list of dos and don'ts for U.S. tech giants, said there has been good progress in negotiations.

"We are now aiming to reach political agreement by the fourth trilogue by the end of March. If we manage that, that will be legislation with almost the speed of lightning," she told a European Parliament hearing.

Talks are due to resume on March 24.

Issues that need to be ironed out include the list of obligations for online gatekeepers - companies that control data and access to their platforms - and the level of turnover that defines which companies will be covered by the DMA, people close to the matter said.

Another issue is whether the EU executive should be solely responsible for the proposed law's enforcement at the expense of national watchdogs.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Disney employees stage walkouts over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    “Due to the lack of compassion and advocacy, TWDC’s LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand via multiple direct actions, including both virtual and in-person protests,” organizers wrote in an open letter.

  • Burlington City man to sue Trenton police over shooting

    Lawsuit to assert Trenton police shot Black man who was 'unarmed, nonthreatening and minding his own business'

  • ‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

    EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A […]

  • Ukraine-born businessman gets one year in prison in U.S. campaign finance case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Ukraine-born U.S. businessman was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on Tuesday after being convicted last year of campaign finance violations alongside a former associate of Rudy Giuliani. The defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, had been found guilty in October on two criminal counts for funneling money from Russian tycoon Andrey Muraviev to U.S. political candidates who could help a cannabis company he was building with Lev Parnas, the Giuliani associate. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 51 to 63 months, while Kukushkin said he should be spared prison.

  • Security Footage Shows Home Shaking in Miyagi During 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan at 11:36 pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake was preceded by a 6.4-magnitude one in the same area at 11:34 pm, the USGS reported.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures following the earthquakes. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This footage was published by Instagram user @morino_medaka, who said it was filmed at their home in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. Credit: @morino_medaka via Storyful

  • Earthquake: Japan hit by shock cutting power to millions

    The quake rattles Tokyo and triggers a tsunami advisory for parts of the north-east coast.

  • Emory Jones committed to the Gators, won’t enter NCAA transfer portal

    Here's why Emory Jones decided to stay in the 'ville.

  • Home Office Shakes During 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake in Japan

    Screens and equipment in a Tokyo apartment shook as a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on March 16.Footage uploaded to Twitter by John Daub shows the impact of the “strong earthquake” on his apartment in Tokyo on March 16.Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued an earthquake and tsunami warning just before midnight on March 16. They said the 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit at 11:36 local time on this date. Credit: John Daub via Storyful

  • Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm

    The experimental program that has fed tons of lettuce to starving manatees in Florida will begin to wind down as the weather warms, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The feeding program at a power plant on Florida's east coast so far has provided the slow-moving marine mammals with more than 128,000 pounds (58,000 kilograms) of food financed almost entirely by donations from across the U.S. and beyond. The federal-state effort is aimed at preventing, as much as possible, another die-off of manatees like Florida saw in 2021.

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan; tsunami advisory issued

    A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

  • Russian tycoon's charges unsealed in Giuliani-linked case

    A Russian tycoon whose name arose prominently in the illegal political contribution case against two associates of Rudy Giuliani was secretly charged with conspiracy in a New York court, prosecutors revealed Monday. Conspiracy and illegal campaign contribution charges that were lodged against Andrey Muraviev in September 2020 in Manhattan federal court were unsealed by prosecutors who told a judge that the businessman was not in custody and was believed to be in Russia. An indictment returned against Muraviev in September said some of Muraviev’s money was used for political contributions and donations aimed at launching a business to acquire U.S. retail cannabis and marijuana licenses, but the source of the funds was disguised as coming from the Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

  • The most popular dog breeds of 2021

    Did your dog make the top 5?

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Idea For How His Dad Could Fix Russia-Ukraine Backfires

    “If you want to get something done right send Trump,” the Trump scion tweeted. Critics vehemently disagreed.

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • UFO Expert 'Absolutely Floored' By Revelation From Obama Library

    The news comes amid an unprecedented series of disclosures about UFOs.

  • Ukrainian mayor, heralded by many, is ultranationalist

    When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.

  • Tyranny Expert Predicts Vladimir Putin’s Dire Legacy For Russia

    Yale history professor Timothy Snyder broke down how Russia's war on Ukraine is a geopolitical disaster.

  • Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov responded to Elon Musk's challenge to fight Putin, saying Musk would get destroyed

    Musk issued the surreal challenge several weeks into the Ukraine invasion, prompting a response from one of Putin's most bloodthirsty allies.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Fireworks: Brian Kilmeade Shoots Down Rachel Campos-Duffy on Russia’s Ukraine War

    Just because they're both on "Fox & Friends" doesn't mean Brian Kilmeade and Rachel Campos-Duffy see eye to eye