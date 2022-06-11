EU's von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine's EU membership progress with Zelenskiy

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Vatican
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

"With President Zelenskiy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by David Clarke)

