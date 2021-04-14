EU's von der Leyen says EU to receive 50 million more Pfizer shots in second quarter

Germany continues mass vaccination of its citizens against COVID-19
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries will receive 50 million more COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, the head of the EU Commission said on Wednesday, as deliveries expected at the end of the year will be brought forward.

Ursula von der Leyen said the earlier deliveries, which will start this month, will take total supplies to the EU from Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter of this year.

She also confirmed the Commission was in talks with the two companies for a new contract for 1.8 billion doses to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, confirming a Reuters report last week.

The EU has already signed two contracts with Pfizer and BionTech for a total of 600 million doses to be delivered this year.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Sabine Siebold and Jan Strupczewski)

