Eustace ISD reports traffic delays after early morning incident

The Duchess of Sussex has accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods,” alluding to her belief that royal aides leaked stories about her and Prince Harry and failed to defend them from untruths. In a preview clip from their no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey the Duchess referred to the Royal Family as "The Firm", while she acknowledged that speaking out came with "risk" but said a lot had been "lost already" and that they should not be expected to remain silent. It was the second excerpt of the interview released by US network CBS ahead of the two-hour special, which will be broadcast in the UK on Monday evening on ITV. The 30-second clip was the first time the Duchess has been heard giving a full answer to one of Ms Winfrey's questions. It is thought to have been released in reaction to this week’s revelations that Meghan had been accused of bullying staff, although the interview was recorded before the allegations became public knowledge. “They obviously want to maximise their content,” a source close to the Duchess said of CBS. “They are very clever at making intoxicating TV.” The fact that the slickly produced interview is designed to shock has caused consternation in palace quarters, not least as it coincides with the Duke of Edinburgh’s longest ever hospital stay. Aides have signalled their intention to distance themselves from the programme. One said: “We are trying to maintain a dignified silence. It’s a media circus and we do not want to be drawn into it.” They point out that it was recorded two weeks ago, suggesting that any attempt to capitalise on the publicity surrounding the bullying allegations was "opportunistic". Members of the Royal Family have not requested, and have not been offered, advanced sight of the recording or a transcript and are expecting to watch it “like everybody else”. The rights to the two-hour programme, which was extended by 30 minutes after the interview was conducted, have been sold across the globe, in more than 17 countries from Australia to Norway, as well as sub-Saharan Africa. The Sussexes are not being paid for the interview, which will net a fortune for CBS and Ms Winfrey’s production company Harpo. In the latest clip, Ms Winfrey asks the Duchess: "How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" The Duchess replied: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I've...there's a lot that's been lost already." Your truth This is an American term that has been used by the Duchess herself. Ms Winfrey is alluding to the fact that the Royal Family and the “grey suits” at Buckingham Palace will hear Meghan’s own version of events for the first time. By speaking “her truth” the Duchess will be providing her own perspective and personal opinion. But the use of the word suggests that other people’s versions of those events have not been truthful. The Sussexes have become ardent followers of American self-help guru Brené Brown, taking to heart her guidance that: “You either walk into your story and own your truth, or you live outside of your story, hustling for your worthiness.” When news of the Duchess’s pregnancy was announced recently, it was accompanied by a picture taken by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who said: "I always look for truth with my lens and this is what you see in this image, their truth, their love, it is undeniable".