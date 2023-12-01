Eustis-area boaters beware: Another blue-green algae warning has been issued at Lake Yale

The weather is lovely outside, which means boaters will be out enjoying the area's scenic lakes and waterways.

If you're planning to boat at Lake Yale, be advised that another warning from the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) has alerted us to more harmful blue-green algae toxins in the Eustis-area body of water.

DOH-Lake issued a news release advising people not to drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Also, wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Very important: Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms can be deadly or make animals very sick. Call your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.

And, this should go without saying, do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

However, eating fish filets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe.

Rinse the filets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook the fish well, the Florida Department of Health says. That said, it's important to note that you should not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

More tips: Keep Lake Beautiful offers tips to protect our waterways

Statewide, regulations on fertilizing, based on the “Florida-Friendly Best Management Practices for Protection of Water Resources” by the Green Industries, have been made to prevent the blooms.“The overuse and misuse of fertilizers has the potential for adverse effects on surface and groundwater,” said the town of Lady Lake's public works director, C.T. Eagle, in a press statement. “This can be caused by excessive nutrients found in fertilizers, resulting in increasing levels of nitrogen seeping into the aquifer and springs.”

Learn more about algae-contaminated water at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. Report blooms at 1-855-305-3903 or report online, and report fish kills at 1-800-636-0511. Report symptomsfrom exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: If you're boating this weekend, be aware of toxic algae in Lake Yale