Eustis man accused of choking woman, assaulting child

Oct. 4—EUSTIS — A local man was arrested Sunday and accused of choking a woman and assaulting a 10-year-old child who called 911 to report the incident, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Franklin County Deputy Austin Couture and Sgt. Ryan Close responded about 11:07 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Arnold Trail, also known as Route 27.

Following an investigation, Benjamin N. Hathorne, 24, of Eustis was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Carrabassett Valley police officer CL Folsom assisted at the scene.

Hathorne was being held without bail Monday morning at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge later in the day.

A conviction on an aggravated assault charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. Convictions on each of the misdemeanor charges are punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.