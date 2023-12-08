EUSTIS — Authorities have arrested a Eustis Middle School teacher on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Kozierowski, 58, was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies as part of an ongoing investigation.

He was hired to work at the school as a special education teacher in 2010, according to Sherri Owens, school district spokeswoman. Marion authorities said he was also a volleyball coach.

It is not clear if any Lake students were victims. Owens said she has no information from law enforcement on that possibility.

The School Board decides personnel issues, including terminations. The next meeting will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. It is not clear if discussion of Kozierowski’s arrest will be on the agenda.

Kozierowski was arrested with five others by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Ocala Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, as part of a joint four-day operation.

Law enforcement officers went to several homes in Marion County that were identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as having residents associated with child sexual abuse material. Suspects were questioned and their electronic devices were confiscated, the sheriff's office said.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as investigators continue to review their electronic devices.

Kozierowski, was identified as a teacher and volleyball coach at Eustis Middle School; the Eustis Police Department was notified of his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Eustis Middle School teacher arrested on child pornography charges