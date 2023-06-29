Eustis police arrest man accused of groping woman, driving at officer

Eustis police said they arrested the man who they say groped a woman and nearly hit an officer with his truck as he tried to get away.

Investigators said Jephson Seguin is also connected to two other cases of women being attacked while jogging.

The most recent case happened on Morningview Drive just off Orange Avenue on Tuesday night.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Seguin jumped into his truck and sped toward an officer, and the officer fired his weapon into the truck.

Read: Police search for man accused of groping female jogger in Eustis

Investigators said Seguin had a gunshot wound to his shoulder when they arrested him at his parents’ house in Eustis on Thursday. They believe it happened when that officer opened fire, but officers are working to confirm that.

Police said they’re still working to find the vehicle they say the suspect was in.

Read: Man shot at by Eustis officer, accused of groping woman may be behind 2 other attacks, police say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.