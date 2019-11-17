Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EPA:ETL) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EPA:ETL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 21st of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

Eutelsat Communications's upcoming dividend is €1.27 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €1.27 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Eutelsat Communications has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current share price of €16.585. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 87% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Eutelsat Communications's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

ENXTPA:ETL Historical Dividend Yield, November 17th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Eutelsat Communications's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. A high payout ratio of 87% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Eutelsat Communications could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Eutelsat Communications has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.8% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Eutelsat Communications? Earnings per share have been flat and Eutelsat Communications's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.