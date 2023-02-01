EV battery maker ONE raises $300 million, now valued at $1.2 billion

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the production line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) at a factory in Huzhou
Paul Lienert
·2 min read

By Paul Lienert

(Reuters) - Michigan-based battery startup Our Next Energy (ONE) on Wednesday said it closed a $300 million Series B funding round that takes the three-year-old company’s valuation to $1.2 billion.

The latest round, led by investors Franklin Templeton and Fifth Wall, makes Our Next Energy one of the most valuable privately held battery companies in the United States.

ONE is delivering prototype versions of its Aries I battery pack to several companies for testing, and aims to begin producing Aries II lithium iron phosphate cells next year at a new factory in Van Buren Township in southeastern Michigan, Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview.

The plant initially will have a capacity of around 2 gigawatt-hours, growing to 10 GWh by 2026 and 20 GWh in 2027, Ijaz said. Eventually the facility will produce Aries II packs, and will have a prototype line for the company’s dual-chemistry Gemini cells, which ONE hopes to begin producing in 2026.

Ijaz said the company is considering whether to build a second building on the Van Buren campus, and is contemplating the need for a second location, depending on customer demand.

ONE also is negotiating with potential North American-based suppliers of battery raw materials, which could enable the company and its customers to take advantage of incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Investors in the latest round include Temasek, Coatue, Riverstone Holdings, AI Capital Partners and Sente Ventures.

“These are the kind of investors that are not worried about current economic conditions as much as they are focused on this century-level transition to electrification,” Ijaz said.

The Series B round included an earlier $62.5 million convertible note closed with BMW iVentures, Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Volta Energy Technologies, Flex and Coatue.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • New cancer treatment found ‘promising’ for terminally ill dogs

    Scientists hope to make plans for clinical trials on human patients in Singapore and Asia Pacific

  • Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) shareholders have earned a 31% CAGR over the last three years

    Prescient Therapeutics Limited ( ASX:PTX ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the...

  • New French protests, strikes target Macron pensions plan

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday faced a new wave of anger over his plan to reform pensions, with nationwide strikes and protests causing widespread disruption in transport, schools and other public services.Union-led protesters came out for mass demonstrations for the second time in less than two weeks, hoping to force Macron to drop his plan to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64, a flagship reform of his second mandate in power.A police source said the authorities were bracing for up to 1.2 million people to take to the streets across the country.If confirmed, the number could exceed the 1.1 million who came out on January 19 against the proposed shake-up -- already the largest protests since the last major round of pension reform in 2010."We hope to be at least that many again," the boss of the hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told media Tuesday, adding there would be 250 protest marches.But Macron has shown no sign of stepping back, insisting on Monday that the reform is "essential" to "save our system" of pensions distribution.Some 11,000 police were mobilised, with 4,000 deployed in Paris where several hundred extremist troublemakers were expected, according to the interior ministry.The first marches kicked off at 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with several prominent opposition politicians taking part.- 'Certain to lose' -"Mr Macron is certain to lose," said Jean-Luc Melenchon, a figurehead for the far left and former presidential candidate, as he marched in the southern port city of Marseille.Millions had to find alternative means of transport Tuesday, work from home or take time off to look after their school-age children, with workers in transport and education sectors among those staging walkouts."This is about more than pensions, it is about what kind of society we want," 59-year-old university professor Martine Beugnet told AFP.Paris metro and suburban rail services were severely restricted, as was intercity travel.In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Cheikh Sadibou Tamamate, 36, arrived at the train station in the small hours of Tuesday, hoping to catch a train to Paris after the one he was booked on around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) never left."Unfortunately it was cancelled," he said.Air travel appeared to be less affected, and there were only minor disruptions on international train services including the Eurostar.&nbsp;Around half of all nursery and primary school teachers were on strike.&nbsp;France's oil industry was mostly paralysed, with the CGT union at energy giant TotalEnergies reporting between 75 and 100 percent of workers on strike.- 'The less they support it' -High school and university students also joined the movement, with a few dozen students at the prestigious Sciences-Po university occupying its main building overnight."It's important to get young people involved in the pensions debate," Jean-Baptiste Bonnet, a student there, told AFP."Obviously this is young people's business," said Colin Champion, a student leader at the Lycee Voltaire in Paris, one of several schools blockaded by pupils in the capital.Even a prison, in the southwestern city of Nimes, was blocked by staff protesting, a union source said.Sixty-one percent of French people support the protest movement,&nbsp;a poll by the OpinionWay survey group showed on Monday -- a rise of three percentage points from January 12."The more French people find out about the reform, the less they support it," said Frederic Dabi, a prominent pollster at the Ifop institute."This is not good at all for the government," he told AFP.The most controversial part of the overhaul is hiking the minimum retirement age.But the changes are also to increase the&nbsp;number of years people have to make contributions before they can receive a full pension.France has the lowest qualifying age for a state pension among major European economies.&nbsp;The government has said the changes are necessary to guarantee the future financing of the pension system, which is forecast to tip into deficit in the next few years.But opponents point out that the system is not in trouble, insisting pension spending is not out of control.The government has signalled there could be wiggle room on some of the suggested measures, but Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has declared raising the age of retirement "non-negotiable".Parliament committees started examining the bill on Monday.Macron's centrist allies, short of an absolute majority, will need votes from conservatives to push through the new legislation.burs-jh/sjw/bp

  • Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

    The money exchange shop in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley was buzzing with business. Cellphones pinged endlessly and employees shouted out various rates as customers flocked in carrying plastic bags of the crashing local currency to buy U.S. dollars. "Welcome to the Wall Street of Lebanon," grinned the storefront's owner, a machine gun leaning on a rack behind him in case of a robbery.

  • 2 Cuban sisters' 4,200-mile journey to the US and a new life

    The Rolo González sisters walked out of Nicaragua's main airport and peered out onto a sea of young men. The Central American “coyotes” squinted back, trying to find the people they would smuggle to the United States.

  • Human Rights Watch accuses Ukraine of using banned antipersonnel mines, human rights defenders and Ombudsman react

    The international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch has accused the Ukrainian military of using banned antipersonnel mines in and around the Izyum region of Kharkiv Oblast while the area was under occupation by Russian troops.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory

    The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Cloud is Growing 20% Annually: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Exposure

    The global cloud computing market is valued at $369 billion and expected to grow 15% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030

  • ChatGPT's soaring popularity has added $5 billion to the wealth of Nvidia's founder as Wall Street bets on AI boom for the chipmaker

    The chip giant has emerged as a favorite among traders, and Jensen Huang, who cofounded Nvidia in 1993, is now worth nearly $19 billion.

  • Adani Faces Deadline as Fraud Allegations Spook Investors

    Indian conglomerate has suffered market losses of $68 billion following a critical report by a U.S. short seller.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Amazon expected to post first unprofitable year since 2014 and worst loss since the dot-com bust

    Amazon.com Inc. is expected to reveal its first unprofitable year since 2014 this week — and expectations for the year aren't headed in a positive direction.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]