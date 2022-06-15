EV battery startup Alsym aims to slash cost, eliminate lithium and cobalt

Paul Lienert
·1 min read

By Paul Lienert

(Reuters) - Alsym Energy, a seven-year-old Massachusetts startup, aims to halve the cost of electric vehicle batteries with a new design that eliminates lithium and cobalt, two increasingly costly ingredients in many current EV batteries, the company said on Wednesday.

One of the company's goals is to help make EVs more affordable for a greater portion of the world's population, a key executive said.

Alsym has partnered with one of India’s top automakers to jointly develop the new battery, Mukesh Chatter, chief executive and co-founder, said in an interview. Chatter declined to name the automaker.

India’s two largest vehicle manufacturers are Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra, both of which build electric vehicles.

Alsym’s battery has the potential to be safer, more sustainable and easier to recycle because it is made with non-toxic, non-flammable materials that are readily available, said Chatter, who has a graduate degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Chatter said his wife and longtime business partner Priti Chatter, who holds degrees in chemistry, biology and finance, came up with the company’s larger mission.

“She said, we need to identify technologies that are affordable than can have an impact on the lives of at least one billion people. That’s how it started.”

Alsym’s battery, which can also be used for stationary energy storage and marine applications, uses such relatively common materials as manganese and aluminum, he said.

Eventually the company hopes to build its battery cells with a manufacturing partner, Chatter said, with a target production date of 2025.

The company has raised $32 million from Helios Climate Ventures and other investors.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State halts one dollar bail for man accused of staging ATV cover-up crash in wife's murder

    The PA Superior Court prevented Joe Fitzpatrick III, who is accused of staging an ATV crash to cover his wife's death, from being released on $1 bail.

  • France announces capture of senior Islamic State figure in Mali

    France announced on Wednesday that soldiers from its operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa had captured Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior Islamic State figure in Mali. The French Armed Forces ministry said Albakaye was captured by Operation Barkhane forces between the night of June 11 and the early hours of June 12 close to the border between Mali and Niger.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • The Baltic states want more NATO. They won't get all they seek

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been calling for their region to receive the biggest build-up of combat-ready NATO forces in Europe since the end of the Cold War, to be agreed at a summit on June 28-30 in Madrid. It will not happen, interviews with seven senior diplomats and officials from leading NATO allies show. This is partly because the proposals come as the NATO alliance faces a slew of demands not seen in decades: from countering Russia and China in the Arctic to quelling Islamic insurgencies in the Sahel, and tackling new frontiers in space.

  • BMW iX to Test Experimental Battery Claiming 600 Miles of Range

    The "Dual-Chemistry" battery pack from Michigan startup ONE pairs two different types of battery cells together, each with a different purpose.

  • BMW to test ONE's advanced battery in its iX electric SUV

    BMW will install and test a long-range battery developed by Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) in the German automaker's iX electric SUV, the companies said on Tuesday. ONE's Gemini battery will incorporate two types of battery cells, including one with advanced chemistry that can store more energy and enable vehicle range of 600 miles (965 km) or more between charges, the battery maker said. The Gemini battery aims to reduce the use of such traditional EV battery materials as cobalt, nickel, graphite and lithium, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE founder and chief executive.

  • Toyota battery plant construction at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite could start by month's end

    Toyota said to be within weeks of starting construction of its electric-vehicle battery plant near at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

  • BP buys into Australian wind, solar, hydrogen mega-project

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BP plc has agreed to buy a 40.5% stake and become operator of an Australian renewable energy project that could become one of the world's biggest producers of green hydrogen, the global oil major said, without disclosing how much it paid. The Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in outback Western Australia would develop up to 26 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power capacity which could be used to produce 1.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen - hydrogen produced from renewable energy - or 9 million tonnes a year of ammonia into which hydrogen is super chilled to allow its transport by ship.

  • 'There are so many questions that need to be answered:' Evergy solar farm sent back to drawing board

    After residents protest development, Evergy's plans for a new solar farm are on hold. The 13.7 acre farm would have featured over 7,000 panels.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Glint Solar's SaaS is helping developers spin up a pipeline of renewable energy projects

    Co-founder and COO, Even Kvelland, tells us its approach draws on satellite imagery, government (and other) datasets, as well as applying machine learning and other algorithms, to provide customers with assessments of the risks and costs of prospective solar installations. Its software as a service platform can be used to model costs and risks for ground-based solar installations but is also able to assess project viability for a growing niche of floating solar parks, such as solar installations sited in dams and reservoirs. Since launch, back in March 2020, Kvelland says Glint Solar has onboarded 14 customers in markets around the world, including Northern Europe, Asia and North and South America, with a range of large and small developers tapping in to its one-stop shop for assessing possible solar projects -- name checking the likes of Scatec, Fortum and TotalEnergies ++ as among its first wave of signups.

  • Chevron finalizes Renewable Energy Group purchase, making Ames its biofuel headquarters

    Chevron plans to produce 4 million gallons of renewable fuel a day. 'We have some large growth ambitions,' says Kevin Lucke, named CEO of the group

  • Biden Invokes DPA & Halts Import Tariff: 3 Solar Stocks to Gain

    As Biden invokes the Defense Production Act, with the halt of any new import tariffs on solar parts from four Southeast Asian nations, three solar stocks are poised to shine.

  • 'Delusional': U.N. chief slams new fossil fuel funding and warns of climate chaos

    The U.N. Secretary General has slammed new funding for fossil fuel exploration, describing it as “delusional” and calling for an abandonment of fossil fuel finance.

  • India’s taxes and subsidies threaten clean energy growth in the country

    India’s domestic manufacturing capacity is not enough to cater to the high demand of the renewable industry.

  • TotalEnergies to buy 25% stake in India's Adani New Industries in green push

    French energy major TotalEnergies will buy a 25% stake in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), as part of a deal with Adani Enterprises Ltd to develop the world's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem, the companies said on Tuesday. India, the world's third-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 to help become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2070. ANIL aims to invest $50 billion over a decade in green hydrogen and associated ecosystem.

  • How the Earth’s Crust Pumps Power Into These Texas Homes

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyThe temperature outside varies from season to season depending on the tilt of the Earth. Underground, however, temperatures are much more consistent throughout the year. The deeper you go, the warmer it gets, until you reach the Earth’s fiery, molten core. To keep things comfortable above ground, we often rely on air conditioning and heating—and it turns out we can use the reliability of temperatures underground to cheaply control the cli

  • NextEra, FPL doubles down on renewable energy with plan to eliminate carbon emissions by 2045

    The largest utility in Florida will cut all carbon emissions by 2045 through massive investments in renewable power.

  • ReneSola (SOL) Wins Contracts for Two Solar Projects in US

    ReneSola (SOL) announces that it has been awarded REC contracts involving two of its solar projects in New York and Illinois, respectively, enabling it to capitalize on the growing solar market of the regions.

  • EXCLUSIVE: VivoPower Wins Its Largest Ever Solar Contract For Electrical Works

    VivoPower International PLC's (NASDAQ: VVPR) Australian subsidiary, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited, has received an A$11.7 million contract to complete all electrical works for the 204MWdc Edenvale Solar Farm in Queensland. Why It's Important: It will be the fifth utility-scale solar farm completed by VivoPower's Aevitas business unit in Australia, bringing the completed and contracted solar farms to over 650MWdc. Construction has already commenced with the project. Once energized, the Edenv