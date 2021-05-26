EV Charger Maker Tritium Going Public in SPAC Merger Deal

Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tritium, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached an agreement to go public through a merger with blank-check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Tritium at $1.2 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of about $400 million, said the people.

Unlike most SPAC mergers, Tritium’s combination with Decarbonization Plus II didn’t include raising a private placement, the people said.

Representatives for Tritium and Decarbonization Plus II declined to comment.

Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium produces charging software and hardware -- including electric pumps the size of large refrigerators -- deployed at shopping malls to highway rest stops in almost 40 countries, and has supplied networks being rolled out by Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. The firm’s fastest units can add about 217 miles of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.

Founded in 2001 by members of a solar-car racing team, the company promoted ex-Boeing Co. executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer in 2020, and has expanded beyond Australia to add design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe. Tritium announced last month that it was selected by the U.S. Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles -- including combat vehicles -- to electric power.

Read more: Fastest Electric Car Chargers Waiting for Batteries to Catch Up

Adding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help meet climate targets. President Joe Biden has flagged plans to spend billions of dollars on tax credits and charging stations to support the transition away from gas-powered cars.

Rival supplier ABB Ltd. said last month that it plans to carve out its electric vehicle charging business into a separate legal structure and prepare the unit for a potential listing.

The Decarbonization Plus SPAC is backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC. It raised $402.5 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.

(Adds details from fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd activists reflect on BLM movement 1 year after his murder

    Those who marched and rallied to demand racial justice - have they seen evidence of fundamental change?

  • Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 25, 2021, 5:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Urban Outfitters Incorporated First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call.

  • Teen who recorded George Floyd's death: "I'm not who I used to be"

    "Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd's death, but to actually be her is a different story," she wrote.

  • Nikola Jokic helps Denver Nuggets level series with Portland Trail Blazers

    The Milwaukee Bucks easily accounted for the Miami Heat in the night’s other encounter.

  • Coinbase Rated ‘Overweight’ in New Coverage at JPMorgan: Report

    Analyst Kenneth Worthington said he believes Coinbase has the potential to grow into something that resembles a more traditional financial institution for crypto.

  • Batteries Are What Will Spark Electrical Vehicle Sales. And Auto Makers Are Buying In.

    Auto makers are getting deeper into batteries, and they need to if they want to control their own destinies, writes RBC analyst Joseph Spak.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bitcoin Mining Council Opens an ‘Interesting Can of Worms’

    Hopefully it will clean up the "stupid dialogue going on about ESG," he said. "Not in the sense that ESG was stupid, but that the dialogue was."

  • Flight attendant loses teeth after assault. Sacramento passenger accused of attack

    The passenger “became verbally and physically abusive upon landing” in San Diego, an airline spokesman said.

  • There’s a new ETF for stock-market FOMO

    The FOMO ETF is making its market debut on Tuesday, giving investors a chance to cure their fear of missing out.

  • You Could Live in Leanne Ford's Latest Project

    She's fixing up a charming bungalow to flip—and sharing all the details with House Beautiful.

  • GOP to Offer Biden Nearly $1 Trillion for Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Senate Republicans plans to present their latest offer to the White House on a major new infrastructure package on Thursday, with one member saying it will weigh in at almost $1 trillion.“This is going to be a very good offer,” Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told reporters Tuesday. The latest counter will be “close” to $1 trillion, spread over eight years, he said.Democratic lawmakers have warned that time is running short to determine whether a bipartisan deal on infrastructure is possible, with progressives already calling for a go-it-alone approach using fast-track budget procedures. A new offer around $1 trillion would still be well short of Friday’s $1.7 trillion proposal from the White House.West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the lead Republican negotiator, said the group may request a meeting with Biden, since he seemed more open to a deal in a gathering last Thursday than his staff later did. Wicker similarly said that if Biden is able to decide on a response to the new GOP plan, rather than administration staff, the president would accept it.“We were pretty universal on this, I mean there was no dispute with what he said to us in the room that day,” Capito said, underscoring the GOP view that Biden had indicated he could accept a $1 trillion bill. “That’s why I think, when we left there, we were pretty optimistic that this is doable.”Pushing BackWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against that characterization in a briefing Tuesday.Friday’s $1.7 trillion plan was “approved by the president, was signed off by the president, every single detail of that was directed by the president of the United States,” Psaki said. “He does not take a hands off approach to legislating, negotiating and determining what kind of counter proposals we should put forward.”“This is an ongoing negotiation, we’re eager to see” the forthcoming GOP offer, Psaki said.In the meantime, a separate bipartisan group of senators is working on a back-up proposed compromise, according to Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. That group includes key moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Backup Plan“If it can be helpful to that process we will release something,” Romney said Tuesday. If it’s not helpful they won’t put out the pitch, he said. Romney was a member of a bipartisan group of more than a dozen lawmakers who helped secure agreement in December on the $900 billion pandemic-relief bill enacted that month.Wicker said the new GOP infrastructure counterproposal will be able to resolve the talks before Memorial Day -- May 31 -- in line with Biden’s goals.On Friday, the Biden administration reduced its proposal by more than $500 billion from an initial $2.25 trillion by lowering spending on roads, bridges and broadband and saying he is willing to make investments in the manufacturing sector in separate bills -- like the China-focused legislation on the Senate floor this week.The two sides have been defining the size of the package differently, with Republicans including money already expected to be in the spending pipeline. The GOP senators characterized their initial offer as $568 billion.July TargetWicker said the Republican plan would largely be paid for by repurposing Covid relief money for state governments that was authorized by the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill enacted in March. Additionally, he indicated the GOP offer would count the money spent in the China bill toward the total.That may be a non-starter for the White House, however, which has proposed corporate tax increases to pay for its plan.“We hope to move forward with Republicans” on infrastructure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. At the same time, he said the Democrats wouldn’t let the GOP “stand in our way.” Schumer said the plan, one way or another, is “to move forward in July.”Psaki said that, apart from the main infrastructure talks, there are encouraging moves in Congress this week.On Wednesday, the Senate Energy and Public Works Committee plans to vote on a bipartisan surface transportation bill.“That’s a $303 billion dollar infrastructure bill that is a great down payment,” Psaki said. “It’s very much aligned with the president’s proposal and initiatives.”The Senate is also working on a bipartisan bill, known as the Endless Frontier Act, to ramp up research spending in an effort to strengthen competition against China, which has become a broader vehicle for spending items including money for semiconductors.Schumer, a co-sponsor of the legislation, said Tuesday, “I’m confident we’re going to pass the bill this week.”(Updates with bipartisan group’s backup plan in paragraph following ‘Backup Plan’ subheadline, and Schumer comments starting in third paragraph after ‘July Target’ subheadline.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • See 28 Of The Fastest-Growing Stocks Expecting Up To 1,258% Growth In 2021

    Hailing from a wide range of sectors, see 28 of today's fastest-growing stocks expecting 75% to 1,258% EPS gains in 2021.

  • SteelSeries' Prime mice have optical switches rated for 100 million clicks

    SteelSeries' Prime lineup is made up of three newly announced mice and a refresh of its Arctis headset.

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: Real Estate Breaks Chapter 11 Lull

    (Bloomberg) -- The real estate sector last week broke a short-lived lull in U.S. bankruptcy court filings, with two companies seeking protection from creditors.Hospitality Investors Trust Inc. -- a real estate investment trust that owns about 100 hotels across the U.S. -- entered Chapter 11 protection last week with a plan to hand control to a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate. Synrgo Inc., which handles document recording for real estate sales, also filed for bankruptcy last week in California amid a dispute with a key lender.Still, the pace of bankruptcies remains well below that of last year: 58 companies with at least $50 million of liabilities sought court protection as of May 24, compared to 94 such filings in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Last year, the world was ending and it was going to be a landslide of bankruptcy cases, there was no reason to put in new money to an already levered capital structure,” Tim Hoffmann, partner at law firm King & Spalding, said in an interview. “That’s gone, and now it’s easier to come up with alternative solutions in the current liquidity environment.”The next wave of bankruptcies won’t be dependent on a major slip-up in the economy, “but a little hiccup,” Hoffmann said, adding “if interest rates start to rise a little bit, you’ll have companies that can’t refinance” and will have to restructure.Debt DropMeanwhile, the total amount of traded distressed bonds and loans fell week-over-week to $73 billion as of May 21, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The drop was driven by the absence of Frontier Communications, which recently exited bankruptcy.The amount of traded distressed bonds fell 13.7% week-on-week, while distressed loans rose 8.9%.Click here for a worksheet of distressed bonds and loansThere were 195 distressed bonds from 120 issuers trading as of Monday, down from 200 and up from 119, respectively, one week earlier, according to Trace data.Diamond Sports Group LLC had the most distressed debt of issuers that hadn’t filed for bankruptcy as of May 21, Bloomberg data show. Its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., said in a March filing that it expects Diamond to have enough cash for the next 12 months if the pandemic doesn’t get worse.Click here for more news on distressed debt and bankruptcy. First Word is curated by Bloomberg editors to give you actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources, including Dow Jones and Twitter. First Word can be customized to your Worksheet, sectors, geography or other criteria by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Number of homeless students in Massachusetts at 'crisis' level as surge is feared

    Tens of thousands of students across the state, from elementary to high school, have no stable place to live, a staggering number that is making a major impact on students' success.

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

    The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique. That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?" As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted." I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioKristen Clarke confirmed to lead DOJ's Civil Rights Division

  • The father of captured dissident Roman Protasevich said he looked forced and beaten up in his video confession from Belarus

    Belarusian authorities on Sunday diverted a Ryanair plane and arrested Roman Protasevich, an outspoken critic of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.