EV drivers struggle to keep batteries charged amid winter freeze

TechCrunch

Microsoft evidently envisions Copilot, the umbrella brand for its portfolio of AI-powered, content-generating technologies, becoming a significant future revenue line-item. Surely aware of this, Microsoft is today launching a consumer-focused paid Copilot plan and loosening the eligibility requirements for enterprise-level Copilot offerings. The goal, it appears, is to broaden the base of potential paying Copilot customers while making Microsoft's existing services -- namely Word, Excel and the other apps within the tech giant's Microsoft 365 family -- more attractive through AI features.