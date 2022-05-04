EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drought

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Atlis Motor Vehicles has become the latest startup in the electric-vehicle space to unveil plans for an initial public offering as the global push towards electrification accelerates.

The Mesa, Arizona-based company is developing an electric truck that it says can match the towing and payload capabilities of diesel-powered vehicles and will be optimal for use in the agriculture, utility and construction industries.

The company intends to list on the Nasdaq this summer under the ticker symbol "AMV" and will use the IPO proceeds to scale up operations, it said on Wednesday. Atlis declined to disclose how much it expected to raise through its offering.

While there is strong investor interest in the EV sector due to the success of Tesla Inc and concerns over climate change, Atlis' listing plans come at a time when a global market rout has stalled IPO activity in the United States.

Jitters over the Ukraine conflict and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve have in recent months forced several companies such as file-sharing firm WeTransfer and bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprise to shelve their listing plans.

However, some heavyweights from the software, technology and automotive sectors - including social media firm Reddit Inc, business software company ServiceTitan and Intel Corp's self-driving car unit Mobileye - are slated to go public in the coming months.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Shadowy Russian Scheme That Dumped Nazis Into Ukraine

    Dmitry Serebryakov/AFP via GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin claims he invaded Ukraine to “de-nazify” the country and “protect people” from “bullying and genocide.” Russians apparently believe him, too; about 68 percent think the purpose of the invasion is self-defense, while 21 percent say it has to do with de-nazification. Though some have been careful to acknowledge that Ukraine does indeed have a Nazi problem, the West has mostly responded to such claims with eye-rolling, rightly arguing

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the wo

  • Ferrari fits new Purosangue SUV with trademark V12 roar

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari said it first ever sport utility vehicle, the Purosangue, will be powered by its gas-guzzling 12-cylinder trademark engine, in a break from the Italian carmaker's recent focus on less polluting models. "We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday. Vigna, a former tech industry chief who will present his first comprehensive business plan for Ferrari on June 16, would not be drawn on the price or production figures for the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), which will be launched within months.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Chegg plummets 37% as CEO says 'people are shifting their priorities toward earning over learning' and inflation is putting pressure on guidance

    "With higher wages and increased cost of living, more people are shifting their priorities towards earning over learning," Chegg's CEO said.

  • Rumors of Alibaba's Jack Ma getting arrested briefly wiped $26 billion from the e-commerce giant's market value

    A state-media report said a person surnamed Ma was being probed in Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. The company's share price promptly slid 9.4%.

  • Elon Musk Just Gave Great Investing Advice You Should Absolutely Follow

    Following the world's richest person's latest investing advice should pay off for you over the long term.