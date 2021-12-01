EV industry must work closer with lithium suppliers, executives say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ernest Scheyder
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ernest Scheyder

(Reuters) - Automakers must work closer with lithium producers to guarantee supply of specialized types of the white metal that boost an electric vehicle's range and performance, Albemarle Corp and Livent Corp executives told the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday.

As EVs go mainstream, automakers are planning models that can run longer before recharging and handle different weather conditions. Batteries for such EVs typically are made with a type of lithium known as hydroxide that cannot be stored for long periods of time and thus must be made in custom batches.

As such, producing it requires extensive investment and planning, which lithium producers are hesitant to do even as prices rise unless automakers sign long-term contracts and share development plans, Albemarle lithium division head Eric Norris and Livent Chief Executive Paul Graves said on a Reuters Next panel.

"It's very important that we have the kind of relationship and transparency with (automakers) in order to not put them in a situation where they don't have the product available that they need," said Norris, who joined Albemarle in 2018.

"We need certain economics to be able to continue to grow."

Without such coordination, the auto industry may not have enough of the type of lithium needed to make EVs run longer, thus making them less appealing to consumers.

Global demand for lithium last year was about 320,000 tonnes. Most industry consultants expect that to hit 1 million tonnes by 2025 and 3 million tonnes by the end of the decade.

"There may be periods where there is just insufficient lithium available to meet exactly what every (automaker) is trying to do," said Graves, who has run Livent since it was spun off from FMC Corp in 2018.

"The demand side of the equation has to be very thoughtful about what its business plans are over the next three or four years."

NEW TECHNOLOGY

General Motors Co , Stellantis NV and others signed supply agreements this year with so-called direct lithium extraction (DLE) start-ups promising to sustainably produce lithium from geothermal brines in California and Germany. Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures has also invested in a DLE company.

DLE technologies differ, but they each promise a one-size-fits-all approach to extract the metal from any geological deposit across the globe, a tantalizing prospect for an automotive industry hungry for more supply.

But DLE technologies also typically cost more and use more energy than evaporation ponds, which use solar power to produce lithium. Both executives said DLE works best when engineered for a specific lithium deposit, a factor that likely will curb enthusiasm for it.

"You need to look at the facts when you look at what's being promoted as being more sustainable," Norris said of DLE. "It's usually focusing on one element of that sustainability and not on the whole picture."

Livent itself uses a type of DLE technology in Argentina alongside evaporation ponds, a tailor-made approach that works at that operation but might not work elsewhere, Graves said.

"There's a hope that there's been a technological breakthrough that is going to suddenly release all of this abundant lithium at incredibly low cost into the world," he said. "But the rules of chemistry and physics don't bend very easily."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gaston County Police identify man in 1979 homicide using DNA technology

    A man found dead in Gaston County more than four decades ago has finally been identified by Gaston County Police.

  • What we know about the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

    Six people were killed and dozens more injured when a man drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021.

  • Brain problems found in 1% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; real-world data shows Moderna vaccine highly effective

    Among nearly 38,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States and Europe, symptoms led doctors to suspect brain complications in about 11%. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) exams confirmed central nervous system abnormalities that were most likely associated with the virus in 10% of those patients, for an overall incidence of 1.2%. The most common finding was stroke due to clogged arteries, but the researchers also saw bleeding in the brain, inflammation of the brain, and other potentially fatal complications.

  • Moderna loses patent battles and could face lawsuit over COVID vaccine

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed two patent challenges from Moderna over key components involved in making its COVID-19 vaccine.Why it matters: The court's decision to side with Arbutus Biopharma means Arbutus could potentially sue Moderna for patent infringement and demand royalties from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to generate up to $18 billion of revenue this year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The patent case

  • Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaws

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with flaws on the surface of its A350 jets and ruled out buying freighter planes from the European company, effectively handing a potential deal to rival Boeing. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker confirmed that the Gulf airline had grounded 20 of the long-range A350 jets in a months-long dispute over paint and other surface damage that has also prompted the airline to halt further deliveries.

  • Activision Blizzard walkout organizer resigns

    Jessica Gonzalez, a senior test analyst at Activision Blizzard who has been instrumental in employees' collective action efforts, is resigning from the company.Driving the news: Gonzalez, who's been with the company for over two years, announced her resignation internally and via Twitter on Tuesday, noting that her last day will be Dec. 10: "I have made the decision to leave Blizzard by putting my wellbeing first," she wrote.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • GM Drops EV Supply-Chain Bomb With Partnership for Battery Components

    GM and POSCO Chemical are building a North American factory to manufacture battery cathode materials. It's a big step for GM, the car business and the country.

  • FTC orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and more to turn over information on empty shelves, high prices

    The FTC is ordering Walmart, Amazon, Kroger “to turn over information to help study causes of empty shelves and sky-high prices" for an investigation.

  • 'I can’t even afford to buy a cart of groceries': Spiraling inflation leaves some grocery workers struggling

    Two weeks ago, Mendy Hughes used $4 from her thinning bank account to pick up a family dinner from McDonald’s on her day off as a cashier at Walmart, the

  • Quitting your job or thinking about joining the ‘great resignation’? Here's what an employment lawyer advises

    A record number of Americans are telling their managers, 'I quit.' labsas/iStock via Getty ImagesRecord numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months, with more than 4.4 million submitting their resignation in September alone. Millions more may be preparing to follow them to the exits – one survey found that around a third of workers wanted to make a career change. But one of the things I learned over the years as a lawyer and later as a professor specializing in employment law is t

  • There’s a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person’s financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There’s a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lexington judge rules health insurance company lied, awards $4.7 million judgment

    The company was once blasted by John Oliver on “Last Week Tonight,” who said the company was “ruthless” in denying payment for health care costs.

  • Best Places to Work in Manufacturing – 2021 Edition

    It’s no secret that manufacturing isn’t the economic force it once was in the United States. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that 7.5 million manufacturing jobs have been lost since the peak in 1969. A variety of factors … Continue reading → The post Best Places to Work in Manufacturing – 2021 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Appalachian shale industry leaders blast Warren's letter

    Warren's letters to natural gas CEOs were "a deeply misguided, headline-grabbing ploy," wrote MSC President David Callahan along with Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd and Ohio Oil & Gas Association President Matt Hammond in the letter Tuesday.

  • Blagojevich sues state, plans to call Mike Madigan as witness

    Blagojevich's federal court filing, which was already delayed once and had been due by the end of the day Tuesday.

  • Oil Prices Reverse Course, Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting

    Crude oil prices reversed course Wednesday, falling ahead of a decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on whether to keep the current moderate monthly increase in production. The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the U.S., and signs of growing supply, may also be weighing on oil prices. The latest U.S. government data “showed a massive build with gasoline and diesel stockpiles,” wrote OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

  • I Asked A Financial Adviser How To Figure Out My "Magic Retirement Number," And It's Complicated

    It's all about the long game.View Entire Post ›

  • What’s Your Retirement Number? Don’t Just Go by the 4% Rule

    To help make sure your retirement income covers your needs and lasts for a lifetime, you need a custom plan. The 4% rule of thumb is a handy starting point, but it’s too general. Get specific to find your very own retirement number.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Gap settles U.S. charges of job discrimination based on immigration status

    Gap Inc has settled federal charges that it routinely discriminated against employees who were not U.S. citizens because of their immigration status, the Department of Justice said on Monday. It ends a 3-1/2-year-old probe into Gap, which did not admit wrongdoing and said its actions did not violate a 1986 federal law against immigration-related employment discrimination. Gap was accused of unnecessarily "reverifying" the employment eligibility of some lawful permanent residents and naturalized U.S. citizens, and requiring some employees to provide specific immigration documents to confirm their eligibility to work.