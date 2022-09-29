Hong Kong’s Worst Trading Debut of 2022 Sends EV Maker Down 33%

(Bloomberg) -- An EV maker and a unit of China’s real estate developer China Vanke Co. plunged in their trading debuts in Hong Kong, following IPOs that together raised more than $1.5 billion.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. slumped as much as 33% to HK$32.20. The company raised about $800 million after selling shares at HK$48, the bottom of a marketed range. Onewo Inc., China Vanke’s property management unit, fell as much as 7.9% to HK$45.45. The firm garnered about $739 million, with shares priced at HK$49.35, the mid-point of a price interval given in the offering.

The Chinese companies are starting to trade in what’s been a tough year for IPO performance and equity markets in general. Before Thursday, half of the 16 firms that listed in Hong Kong this year following IPOs that raised over $100 million ended their first session below water, with three unchanged and five rising above their listing price, Bloomberg data show.

Leapmotor’s slide puts it on course for the steepest first-day decline by a listing larger than $250 million in Hong Kong this year. In its deal, the portion reserved for individuals was undersubscribed, with about only 16% of the 13.1 million shares in the public offering placed, according to a statement on Wednesday. The tranche for funds was “moderately” oversubscribed, the document reads.

Onewo’s IPO saw slightly better numbers. About 82% of 11.7 million shares offered to the public were placed, with demand from institutional investors topping 3.3 times more than those available, a statement showed.

The debuts happen as equities globally come under pressure after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers led to a surge in Treasury yields, and a gauge for the US dollar set an all-time high. The Hang Seng Index slumped 3.4% on Wednesday, the most since May, to end at the lowest level in a decade.

Following Leapmotor and Onewo debuts, investors will be closely monitoring the scheduled Oct. 6 listing of CALB Co., a Chinese battery supplier for electric vehicle makers. The company priced its $1.3 billion IPO at the bottom of the marketed range on Wednesday.

