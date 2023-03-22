EV-Maker Nio Surges, Says ‘Very Confident’ of Hitting Sales Goal

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nio Inc. is “very confident” of meeting its target of doubling sales to 250,000 electric vehicles this year, Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng said, prompting the Chinese automaker’s shares to surge in Hong Kong.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are very confident to achieve our sales target in 2023,” Feng said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. That will be achieved with new models, expanding the company’s charging and battery-swapping network, and unlocking autonomous driving technologies, he said.

Nio shares jumped as much as 8.6% in early Hong Kong trading, taking their advance in the past two days to about 18%.

Nio earlier this month posted a wider-than-estimated 5.8 billion yuan ($843 million) fourth-quarter loss as marketing and promotional expenses climbed. It also reported an annual net loss of 14.4 billion yuan on revenue of 49.3 billion yuan. Gross margins in the fourth quarter dropped to 3.9% from 13.3% the three months prior due to a production platform switch and Covid disruptions.

Feng said the company is “confident” about breaking even at the group level next year. “Strong revenue growth together with tightened spending are the key to improved profitability,” he said.

Separately, he said a price war that has broken out in China shows the country has too many automakers. The discounting was sparked by Tesla Inc., which first lowered prices in October, and then cut more deeply in January. Chinese automakers such as Nio and Xpeng Inc. followed suit, as well as major international brands like Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co.

“We expect the industry to go through some profound consolidation,” Feng said. “It’s almost consensus that China now has too many automakers, but we have no plan to buy anyone.”

The company sold 122,486 cars in 2022, up 34% from a year earlier after introducing a new sport utility vehicle and two sedans. Still, that growth missed the company’s original goal because sales were hampered by China’s Covid restrictions, which have now been abolished.

Despite this week’s gains, Nio’s shares in Hong Kong and the US have plunged more than 50% in the past 12 months. Worth almost double Ford Motor Co. when its market value peaked at almost $100 billion in early 2021, Nio is now valued at less than a third of the US auto company.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock continued a rebound today off of a bottom after its 30% drop from recent highs. American depositary shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker were trading higher by 5.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. Today's move adds to gains realized yesterday after Nio shares hit multiyear lows.

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in PDD Holdings (PDD) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to PDD Holdings (PDD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    After a strong start to 2023, shares in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged more than 30% from late January highs. Nio made investors nervous when it provided its business update and first-quarter outlook earlier this month.

  • Stocks Are Riskier Now Than In 60 Years (But Still Worth It)

    If the S&P 500's swings are putting you on edge, don't think it's just you. Stocks are measurably riskier than they used to be.

  • Gold rush still on for 2023, precious metals outperforming market last 6 months

    Amid inflationary pressures and a weakened U.S. dollar, experts predict Wall Street will gravitate towards material wealth in precious metals like gold and silver, sending both to record highs in 2023.

  • A nickel-trading scam targeting JPMorgan is raising fresh questions about the London Metal Exchange

    The discovery that $1.3 million worth of nickel kept in a warehouse in the Netherlands was actually just bags of stones has renewed scrutiny of the London Metal Exchange (LME), one of the world’s oldest marketplaces for non-ferrous metals. The fraudulent nickel, found in a warehouse in the port of Rotterdam operated by Access World, a Swiss-based commodities operating company, was meant to be underpinning contracts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Citadel Securities Boosts China Presence as Peers Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities LLC is planning to bolster business in China while it hires across Asia, expanding in the region at a time when most financial firms are cutting costs. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on C

  • Hong Kong Says Borrowing Cost Surge Driven by Demand For Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in the Hong Kong’s interbank funding rates was spurred by demand for the local currency amid market volatility and quarter-end needs, the city’s monetary authority said.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 E

  • Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says 'bail-in' system worked

    One of the largest investors of the Credit Suisse bonds that were wiped out in the UBS takeover of the troubled Swiss bank still believes in the value of the debt class and the "bail-in" system designed to save banks seen as too big to fail. Spectrum Asset Management Inc on Monday said it liquidated all its Credit Suisse positions during late market trading on Saturday before the contingent convertible debt, called CoCos among traders, were written down to zero in the UBS deal. Now banks in difficulty will be bailed in by the holders of CoCos, formerly known as Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1).

  • Why Rivian, Ford, and General Motors Jumped Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) makers are working hard to challenge Tesla's leading market share, and the stocks of three popular names jumped today. It wasn't just the large legacy carmakers Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) that have investors buying, but also start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN).

  • Second-hand electric car prices fall as demand dwindles

    Second-hand electric car prices are tumbling amid a glut of stock as drivers trade their cars in.

  • 'Sergio is very upset': Reliving 4 of the most contentious WGC Match Play moments

    There have been a fair share of contentious moments in the history of the WGC-Dell Match Play. Here are four of the biggest.

  • The Blunt Layoff Message Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wrote to Workers

    When Amazon announced it was eliminating 9,000 jobs March 20, CEO Andy Jassy wrote a message that was posted to an Amazon blog. The new layoffs were to affect Amazon Web Services (AWS), People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT Solutions), advertising and the video live streaming service Twitch.

  • Big Tech companies could see even more layoffs ahead: Analyst

    The tech industry could face more layoffs, especially if the economy takes a dive.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...