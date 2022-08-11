EV maker Rivian expects wider operating loss for year

FILE PHOTO: Startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year, sending its shares down nearly 2% in extended trading.

Rivian said it now expects to post an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5.45 billion, compared with $4.75 billion previously.

The company, however, beat quarterly revenue estimates as a ramp-up in production helped it deliver more SUVs, pickup trucks and vans.

The Irvine, California-based company has in recent months started overcoming the supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages that have curtailed its ability to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.

Rivian reiterated its annual production forecast of 25,000 units and said it expects to add a second shift for vehicle assembly at its Normal, Illinois plant towards the end of the third quarter.

In the second quarter ended June 30, the EV maker delivered 4,467 vehicles, up from 1,227 units in the previous three months.

The company said it has received about 98,000 pre-orders for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck.

Revenue was $364 million in the second quarter, compared with the $337.5 million expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Arrival slashes production targets to just 20 EV vans as part of restructuring

    Arrival, the U.K.-based commercial EV startup turned publicly traded company, has lowered its delivery plans from 400 vehicles to 20 as it postpones development of its battery-electric buses and shifts gears to focus on vans. “We are switching from the mode where we have two products, two shifts and two micro factories to the mode where it's one factory, one shift, one product,” CEO Denis Sverdlov said during a call with analysts. Sverdlov's comments confirm a Financial Times report last week citing unnamed sources that the company was shelving its electric bus and an electric vehicle designed in partnership with Uber and plans to focus on the van.

  • Rivian shares waver as automaker sees wider loss for the year

    Though EV maker Rivian maintained its production forecast for the year, shares are sliding lower in extended trading as its sees a wider loss for the year.

  • 3 things to watch for on Rivian's Q2 earnings day

    Rivian, the EV startup that went public last year in one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history, has bucked the trend set by Tesla and other EV makers during the first half of the year. Tesla, the world’s largest EV maker, reported two consecutive quarters of delivery declines stemming from delays in the supply chain and COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai that stymied production its Gigafactory there. U.K.-based Arrival said Thursday that it is slashing its 2022 target from 400 to 600 vehicles down to just 20.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Rivian Shares Climb, Despite Mixed Q2; EV Startup's Production Outlook Key

    Rivian reported Q2 results late Thursday, with the EV startup's production outlook key amid layoffs and supply-chain woes. Rivian stock rose.

  • Billionaire Robert Brockman, Accused of Biggest Tax Fraud in U.S. History, Dies at 81

    The software executive, whose penny pinching was integral to his success in the auto industry, was awaiting trial on charges of concealing more than $2 billion in income from the IRS.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect from EV production

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian previews Rivian earnings and what to expect in terms of production.

  • Rivian Keeps 2022 Production Guidance Intact. The Stock Is Still Falling.

    The electric-truck maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but maintained its full-year production guidance.

  • Dow Jones rises above markets losses, tech stocks lag in Thursday's session

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Brian Cheung takes a look at markets and Nasdaq leaders ahead of the closing bell.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla

  • Silicon Valley CEO: Cloud computing is this century's 'pervasive computing theme'

    In the past several years, cloud computing has seen a precipitous rise. In fact, it’s the “pervasive computing theme of the 21st century,” according to one Silicon Valley executive.

  • As Rivian Rallies in Runup to Earnings, Do Traders Have a Green Light?

    In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have made a saucer-like bottom pattern. Trading volume has declined from early May but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has improved. In this daily Point and Figure chart of RIVN, below, we can see an upside price target in the $42 area.

  • Ukraine resumes Russian oil flows to Hungary, Slovakia as bills settle

    Naftogaz's JSC Ukrtransnafta pipeline operator said it resumed operations upon receiving payment from Hungarian oil company MOL on Wednesday evening. Ukraine had halted Russian oil shipments via Druzhba on Aug. 4 after Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow.

  • Ball Corp. is closing US can factories, delaying a project. Here's why.

    Ball Corp. will close two of its older U.S. factories, laying off dozens, due to flat demand for aluminum cans in North America, and it’s delaying construction of a new plant as well. The Broomfield-based manufacturer last week informed workers at plants in Phoenix and St. Paul, Minnesota, that the factories will be closed in coming months as Ball trims its North American can output by about four billion cans annually. The pullback comes after months of record-setting growth for Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) and aluminum can shortages that saw the company building new U.S. can plants while it imported cans from its factories overseas to keep up.

  • Disney earnings: 'Path to profitability' thanks to ads but likely won't hit 2024 target, says analyst

    Disney will heavily rely on its upcoming ad-supported tier to reach profitability in its direct-to-consumer business.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.