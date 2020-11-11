EV maker Rivian to start taking pre-orders for electric pickup, SUV

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Wednesday it would begin taking pre-orders for its electric pickup truck and SUV, with deliveries for both EVs scheduled for next year.

The launch editions of the electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV were priced at $75,000 and $77,500, with a 300 mile driving range on both vehicles. (https://bit.ly/36w1F8G)

Rivian, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> and Ford Motor <F.N>, said U.S. deliveries for R1T would start in June 2021, while the R1S deliveries would begin in August.

Pre-order holders will get early access on Nov. 16 to configure their vehicle color, battery range as well as wheels and tires.

Rivian is building EV delivery vans for Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 vans from the startup, while Ford invested $500 million in April with plans to use the Rivian EV platform to build a new vehicle in North America.





(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)