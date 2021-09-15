EV maker Xpeng could consider acquisitions to expand capacity

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc would consider acquiring less successful rivals to expand production capacity in the future, company President Brian Gu told reporters during a conference call. 

  Xpeng is building two new factories in China. At the same time, the Chinese government is signaling it wants to see consolidation in the Chinese electric vehicle sector to rein in construction of unproductive factories. 

  "If we need additional capacity in a year or two…we may think about using M&A as a tool to get more capacity," Gu said. 

  (Reporting By Joe White) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Invest in Cardano Right Now?

    Cryptocurrency has made waves in the investing world this year, with big names such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) regularly making headlines. One of the newer players in the crypto space is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and it's been steadily gaining traction among investors. Over the past month, the price of Cardano has exploded by more than 55% -- compared with Ethereum's 4% gain and Bitcoin's 1% drop.

  • The 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies of the Last Year

    Cryptocurrency has been one of the buzziest areas of the market over the past few years, due in part to the astronomical gains that some coins have achieved. Over the past year, for example, Dogecoin...

  • Israeli firm hacks Apple iPhones, say researchers

    An Israeli cybersecurity firm can break into Apple iPhones without user interaction, a technique never seen before, according to the internet watchdog group Citizen Lab on Monday.Apple said it fixed the vulnerability on Monday with its latest update and the overwhelming majority of users were now protected.The company's head of security engineering and design said in a statement, "After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users.”Citizen Lab said it found the malware on a Saudi activist phone and it had been there since February.It’s unknown how many other users may have been infected.The hack exploits iMessage and its auto image rendering.Targets would not have to click on anything for the attack to work and researchers say there may not even be a visible sign that it happened.The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency had no immediate comment.A record number of new attack methods have been unveiled this year, which can each be sold for over $1 million.The attacks are sometimes known as “zero-day” because software companies have zero notice of it happening.The White House has said it’s now focused on cybersecurity issues in response to the explosion of recent hacks.

  • Trader Joe and a huddle of penguins bring hoardes of DeFi users to Avalanche

    Layer-1 blockchain Avalanche has become the latest destination for DeFi enthusiasts seeking high yields and low costs, thanks to the emergence of an array of DeFi platforms taking advantage of $180m incentive program Avalanche Rush.

  • Why Polkadot Tokens Are Soaring Today

    Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) tokens rose all the way to $38.51 on Tuesday morning, marking a 12.8% jump from the lowest prices of Monday afternoon. The blockchain protocol, designed to connect various blockchains and other asset types to form the basis of new applications and services, is gearing up for an important technical update at the end of 2021. Well, that launch is scheduled to take place before the end of the year, when developers have approved the final technical design and completed auctions for the first handful of feature-complete Polkadot chains.

  • Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

    Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action. CBS Los Angeles reports.

  • Walmart Says Litecoin Partnership Is ‘Not Authentic’ and Cryptocurrencies Fall

    Cryptocurrencies turn sharply lower on Monday after retail giant Walmart denies it struck an agreement to accept Litecoin payments, following a seemingly fake press release.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Return to $47,000 Would Bring $50,000 Back into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Bitcoin would need to avoid a return to sub-$45,000 levels, however, to hold onto early gains.

  • Sky CEO Dana Strong On Comcast’s Potential Appetite For Channel 4: “It’s Premature To Speculate On It Until We Get More Information From Government” — RTS Convention

    In her first on-stage interview since she became CEO of European pay-TV giant Sky, Dana Strong discussed the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s recent deal with ViacomCBS in Europe, the potential sale of Channel 4 and her favorite TV shows. Strong became Sky Group CEO in early 2021, taking over from longtime boss Jeremy Darroch, who led the […]

  • Creative Christmas Garland Ideas to Decorate Every Room in Your House

    These crafty designs are so charming!

  • Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media companies Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown by Russia on the internet and Big Tech. The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

  • 3 Disrupter Stocks I Love Right Now

    Disrupters in online shopping, streaming, PCs, and mobile have stocks that are crushing the market on performance, and there are opportunities emerging in some new industries. Today, I see a few market shake-ups taking hold. Podcasts are disrupting radio and television, long-tail retail is reshaping brick-and-mortar retail, and digital services are helping upend a long-established real estate brokerage market.

  • Spruce ID seeks to decentralise online identity using your Ethereum wallet

    Decentralised identity advocate Spruce ID will work with the Ethereum Foundation (EF) and Ethereum Name Services (ENS) to develop a standardised ‘Sign-in with Ethereum’ option for online web services.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 15 Best Sweaters on Amazon to Shop Right Now

    At first glance, you might not notice the cable-knit detailing on the sleeves of this turtleneck sweater, but it adds a dramatic touch. Get it now! This grandpa-chic sweater vest trend had a resurgence last spring and shows no signs of stopping. Get it now! The Amazon Essentials Store is rife with affordable basics, like this lightweight gray cardigan.

  • 5 Emerging Home Design Trends (one photo)

    If you want to know what people are interested in right now, just look at what they’re searching for online. We recently looked at searches on Houzz from this year and compared them with searches from last year to see how home design interests might be evolving. Based on what we found, here...

  • FACT FOCUS: Walmart quashes cryptocurrency partnership claim

    Walmart denied any partnership with the digital currency Litecoin after a fake news release led to a brief flurry of inaccurate reports from national news outlets and social media users on Monday. A news release claiming a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin is “not real,” according to Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman.

  • Survey Finds Consumers are Holiday Shopping While Streaming

    The report from Harris Poll and Roku reveals insights about shifting consumer behaviors, spending priorities and media consumption habits.

  • CSG Enhances ZEE5’s Data Ecosystem for Next Era of Personalized, Cross-Channel Entertainment Experiences

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a reinforced relationship with ZEE5, one of the largest over the top (OTT) streaming service platforms in India. With the power of CSG’s customer data platform, ...