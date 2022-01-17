As EV Resources Limited's (ASX:EVR) market cap increased AU$20m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 26% resulting in a AU$20m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of AU$269k worth of stock is now worth AU$609k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EV Resources

The Executive Director Navinderjeet Singh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$119k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.033 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.077), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months EV Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

EV Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at EV Resources. Executive Director Navinderjeet Singh shelled out AU$58k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does EV Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that EV Resources insiders own 13% of the company, worth about AU$9.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EV Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that EV Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, EV Resources has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

