EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

  • FILE PHOTO: An electric car charging station is seen at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York
  • FILE PHOTO: A power crew works to restore 5G in Houston
  • FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston
  • FILE PHOTO: Workers install a utility pole to support power lines after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: The BMW iNEXT electric autonomous concept car is introduced during a BMW press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles
1 / 5

EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

FILE PHOTO: An electric car charging station is seen at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York
Nichola Groom and Tina Bellon
·7 min read

By Nichola Groom and Tina Bellon

(Reuters) - During several days of brutal cold in Texas, the city of Austin saw its fleet of 12 new electric buses rendered inoperative by a statewide power outage. That problem will be magnified next year, when officials plan to start purchasing electric-powered vehicles exclusively.

The city's transit agency has budgeted $650 million over 20 years for electric buses and a charging facility for 187 such vehicles. But officials are still trying to solve the dilemma of power interruptions like the Texas freeze.

"Redundancy and resiliency when it comes to power is something we have long understood will be an issue," said Capitol Metro spokeswoman Jenna Maxfield.

Austin's predicament highlights the challenges facing governments, utilities and auto manufacturers as they respond to climate change. More electric cars will require both charging infrastructure and much greater electric-grid capacity. Utilities and power generators will have to invest billions of dollars creating that additional capacity while also facing the challenge of replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.

Extreme weather events add additional layers of difficulty.

"Reliability keeps you awake," California Energy Commission member Siva Gunda said in an interview.

Rolling blackouts during a California heat wave last year prompted the state to direct its utilities to procure emergency generating capacity for this summer and to reform its planning for reserve power.

The state plans an aggressive phase-out of sales of gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035 - which, if achieved, would require vast increases in electric grid capacity. (For a graphic on the extra power that will be needed for electric cars, click https://tmsnrt.rs/3rhyX4S )

Graphic: Estimated U.S. capacity if 66% of all cars are EVs by 2050 - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-WEATHER/GRIDS-AUTOS/qzjvqgzxmvx/chart.png

The power and transport sectors combined make up more than half of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Their simultaneous greening is considered critical for the United States - the world's second-largest emitter behind China - to meet its obligations under an international accord to address global warming. (For a graphic on the energy sources that fuel U.S. transportation now, click https://tmsnrt.rs/387haFR )

Graphic: Fossil fuels power the U.S. transportation sector - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-WEATHER/GRID-AUTOS/xklpyowgqpg/chart.png

The goal is to power electric cars with renewable energy rather than the coal and natural gas that currently dominate the U.S. power supply. To realize that vision, electricity from intermittent sources like wind and solar will need to be stored, probably through battery technology, so that cars can charge overnight or at other times when supply outstrips demand.

DOUBLING POWER CAPACITY

A model utility with two to three million customers would need to invest between $1,700 and $5,800 in grid upgrades per EV through 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group. Assuming 40 million EVs on the road, that investment could reach $200 billion.

So far, investor-owned companies have plans approved for just $2.6 billion in charging programs and projects, according to trade group Edison Electric Institute.

"The electrification of the transportation sector will catch most utilities a little bit off guard," said Ben Kroposki, director of the Power Systems Engineering Center at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The organization estimates that, by 2050, the electrification of transportation and other sectors will require a doubling of U.S. generation capacity.

If not managed carefully, the needed investments could saddle consumers with higher energy bills, according to a report last month by California’s utility regulator. Another challenge: lower-income customers often can't afford to make the upfront investment in electric cars, home batteries and rooftop solar systems that could save them money in the long term.

'CHICKEN AND EGG' PROBLEMS

Utilities are embracing EV sales growth as both a promising new source of revenue and an opportunity to use excess wind and solar power generated at very windy or sunny times when supply exceeds demand.

Investments in both the grid and charging infrastructure that are recovered from ratepayers could add between $3 billion and $10 billion in cumulative cash flow to the average utility through 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group. The forecast also includes potential revenues from new products outside of utilities' regulated businesses, such as customer fleet routing or charging station maintenance.

The revenue opportunity is still nascent, however, with EVs making up less than 2% of all vehicles registered in the United States. And utilities must invest in infrastructure now for consumers to feel secure in their purchase of an EV, said Emily Fisher, general counsel of utility trade group Edison Electric Institute.

"There is definitely a chicken-and-egg situation with charging infrastructure," she said.

AUTOMAKERS BET BIG ON EVs

Major U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford have announced large investments in EV development to keep pace with electric-car pioneer Tesla Inc and to prepare for the prospect of tougher emissions regulations. EV share could grow to 15% by 2030, according to U.S. Department of Energy forecasts.

The electricity to power all those cars is expected to come primarily from renewable energy sources and natural gas, according to NREL. Even if natural gas generation increases to support electrified transportation, overall emissions are projected to decline, the organization said.

Large new investments may pose difficulties for utilities already experiencing weather-related problems. In Texas, many of the companies that would be making those investments face a financial crisis stemming from last month’s cold snap. Utilities and power marketers face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, and several have filed for bankruptcy.

CHARGING UP

Daimler Trucks, the world's biggest maker of heavy-duty haulers, plans to sell electric vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan by next year. But the company is grappling with how to charge what will one day become hundreds of thousands of battery-powered trucks, said Daimler Trucks chairman Martin Daum.

The need for massive investments in grid infrastructure and charging stations "cannot be underestimated," Daum said.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley last week called on U.S. government leaders to support EV sales with favorable regulation and subsidies for the production of batteries and charging infrastructure.

But Robert Barrosa, senior director at Volkswagen AG's Electrify America, which is building out fast-charging stations throughout the nation, said the gradual pace of EV adoption will allow utilities to adapt.

"We're not in a doom-and-gloom situation," Barrosa said. "We're not going to 80% battery electric sales overnight...it will be a natural transition."

Barrosa said U.S. energy consumption decreases over the last 20 years, due to efficiency gains in appliances and the transportation sector, mean that the U.S. power system has enough established capacity to support EV growth without the immediate need for big investments. (For a graphic on U.S. power generation and consumption, click https://tmsnrt.rs/3e5f6SH)

Graphic: The U.S. is generating more electricity than it consumes - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-WEATHER/GRID-AUTOS/qmyvmwenyvr/chart.png

Utility Xcel Energy said EV adoption would likely not require capacity additions until after 2030, and that near-term investments would mainly be in distribution systems. The company is planning to accommodate 1.5 million electric vehicles in its Midwest and Western service territories by 2030, about 30 times more than its current capability.

The utility in December received approval to spend $110 million on electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Colorado, which passed a law in 2019 requiring utilities to develop plans for widespread transportation electrification. The plan is expected to add 65 cents a month to residential customer bills.

Electric vehicles - especially commercial ones with large batteries - can help stabilize the grid in the long run by feeding power back into the system during times of peak demand, using chargers that allow electricity to flow in both directions. Passenger cars that sit idle most of the day could one day earn money by feeding power back into the grid with the help of bi-directional chargers, utilities predict.

During the Texas outages, some Twitter users said they used their electric vehicles to power their homes. But wider applications of such vehicle-to-grid technology would require larger infrastructure changes and utility involvement.

"Planning is going to be more sophisticated," said Ryan Popple, co-founder of Proterra, which produced some of Austin's electric buses. "And as vehicle-to-grid becomes more common with our commercial fleets, it's actually going to make the overall technology even more attractive."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Tina Bellon; editing by David Gaffen and Brian Thevenot)

Recommended Stories

  • President and CEO of ERCOT, Which Controls Texas’ Power Grids, Fired After Deadly Storm Outages

    Bill Magness was reportedly terminated from the organization on Wednesday

  • Italy to give just one COVID shot to some patients as EU struggles with inoculations

    Italy will administer just a single vaccine dose to those infected with COVID-19 between three and six months beforehand, the health ministry said, a move apparently aimed at saving shots amid a stuttering EU inoculation rollout. Italy, which has a population of around 60 million, had administered 4.76 million doses of vaccines as of early Thursday, with some 1.5 million people receiving the recommended two shots. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has shaken up Italy's management of the pandemic since taking office last month, replacing both the special COVID commissioner and the head of the civil protection agency with an eye to speeding up vaccinations.

  • Dow set to edge higher as investors await jobs report following stock-market rout

    U.S. stock-index futures on Friday point to modest gains for the three main benchmarks, after three straight days of losses, ahead of the Labor Department's monthly employment report that comes as investors struggle with a steady rise in bond yields, driven by expectations of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

  • US Delays SMIC Suppliers With Export Licenses Despite Chip Crisis: Reuters

    The U.S. government remained sluggish in approving licenses for companies like Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) for selling chipmaking equipment to China’s semiconductor giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (OTC: SMICY) (OTC: SIUIF) despite a demand spike triggered by the global chip crisis, Reuters reports. Licenses for U.S. suppliers to ship parts and components worth an estimated $5 billion remain outstanding since the company’s blacklisting in December. Certain permits have been approved, including for small numbers of expensive equipment in recent days. The company got blacklisted by the Donald Trump Government over its alleged role in military aid for China. SMIC has denied the allegations. Nothing much has changed since the change in the U.S. Presidentship from a Republican to a Democrat candidate. Usually, most products are granted a license on a case-by-case basis. However, manufacturing equipment for the advanced, 10 nm, and smaller chips are likely to be denied licenses. The government was supposed to conclude within a month. However, the follow-up questions, including the possibility of producing 10nm and smaller chips, have barred it from reaching a concrete conclusion. The U.S. Commerce Department ruled out the contribution of the delay towards the growing chip crisis. According to the department, the crisis is tied to older technologies as opposed to advanced technologies. However, it did not address the probable impact of the delay on the older technologies. SMIC being the largest foundry in mainland China is an essential player in the global semiconductor supply chain. The pandemic lockdowns further worsened the scenario by triggering demand for electronics such as laptops and phones. The company admitted its failure to accomplish demand for certain technologies, including the heavy load on its plants for several quarters. SMIC’s technological abilities reportedly lag far behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM). Multiple license applications from key suppliers Applied Materials and Lam Research remain pending to date. However, Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) received its first license for sale to SMIC within a week. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is also yet to receive permission for supplying tools to SMIC for producing old technology chips for Qualcomm. Reuters notes that SEMI, a worldwide industry group, said that SMIC accounts for $5 billion in annual U.S. sales. Price action: SMICY stock closed at $14 on Wednesday. Relates News: Biden Seeks B In Congressional Funding To Counter Chip Crisis: Reuters Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLizhi Forges Partnership With Automotive Intelligence Company ECARXWhatsApp's Desktop Version Gets Audio And Video Calling Features: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Prices Spike on OPEC Surprise. How to Play It.

    Oil prices shot as much as 5% higher on Thursday as OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most of their production cuts through April, a sign that high prices could be here to stay. Oil company stocks jumped, too, often much more than the commodity, because prices this high will give many of them operating leverage. Because capital costs are high in the industry, oil company margins expand considerably once prices rise above $50 and companies have fully paid for the cost of the equipment and labor they need to extract oil.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    In a casino, if you play long enough, the House always wins; this is just a matter of probabilities and available resources. It’s different in the stock market, even though there is a tendency to refer to stock investing as a game. Smart investors don’t have to ‘beat the house’ to come out ahead; this is not a zero-sum game. Rather, it’s a game of strategy. Successful investors will look for some edge, an ‘in’ that will lead them toward winning investments. This search naturally leads some investors to the corporate insiders – company officers and board members whose positions give them an inside track on the background that will impact stock prices. To the great good fortune of the investing public, the regulatory authorities require that inside traders regularly publish the stock transactions they make in the companies they run. This generates a wealth of information from the SEC, and TipRanks makes it easy for investors to use the raw data, with the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool. This tool features a variety of filters letting investors search stocks by trading strategies, making sense of a difficult data set. We’ve used the data to pinpoint a pair of stocks showing two clear signals for investors: A Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, and a recent ‘informative buy’ from a company insider. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) We will start with Fiserv, a financial tech company providing services to banks, credit unions, securities brokers, finance companies, and retailers. The company’s products include payment services, account and billing solutions, customer management and online banking, risk compliance tools, and data analytics. In short, Fiserv is a full-service fintech, with customers in a wide range of sectors, including banks, government, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and utilities. After seeing revenues slide in 1H20, Fiserv bounced back in the second half. The top line came in at $3.79 billion for Q3 and $3.83 billion for Q4; full-year revenues for 2020 reached $13.9 billion. While these were considered solid numbers, and beat expectations, the coronavirus impact was felt in year-over-year declines. Earnings, however, fared better. Fiserv registered a profit of $4.42 per share in 2020, for a 12% increase over the prior year. On the insider front, the ‘informative buy’ here was made by Denis O’Leary, Director and Chairman of the Board at Fiserv. O’Leary spent $1.01 million on 9,100 shares of FISV. Turning to the analyst community, Mizuho’s Dan Dolev believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “Following marked organic outperformance vs. peers in 2020, we view FISV on track to impress again in 2021, with strong growth across the board… Investors often think of FISV as a legacy operator with fewer analytic capabilities than next-gen firms. This is not true, in our view… FISV deploys advanced analytics to measure every client interaction, investing in automation to improve engagement. While ‘the journey never ends,’ FISV is already seeing strong success in these efforts, seeing just low-single-digit senior level attrition,” Dolev commented. In line with his optimistic approach, Dolev rates FISV a Buy, and his $160 price target implies a 38% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here) Overall, there are no fewer than 19 reviews on file for Fiserv, and they break down 17 to 2 in favor of Buys versus Holds. This indicates a broad view on Wall Street that the stock is a buying proposition, and makes the consensus rating a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $115.80, and their $134 average price target suggests room for ~16% growth on the one-year time horizon. (See FISV stock analysis on TipRanks) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) From fintech we move to the pharmaceutical sector. Biohaven focuses on neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and has a pipeline with therapies in various stages of development, and one treatment which has already gained FDA approval. Last year, Biohaven's NURTEC was given the go ahead for the acute treatment of migraine in adults and has been performing well since its launch. The treatment has another upcoming catalyst on the horizon. The FDA has accepted an sNDA (supplemental new drug application) for the prevention of migraine and a PDUFA date is expected in the second quarter. Turning to the insider trades, on March 2, John Childs, one of the company’s Directors, paid $851,370 for a bloc of 10,000 shares. His display of confidence gets the backing of H.C. Wainwright’s Douglas Tsao. The 5-star analyst anticipates the US approval of NURTEC in preventative migraine followed by an immediate launch. Tsao is also impressed by NURTEC's “continued linear growth.” “Despite being on the market for only about one year, NURTEC continues to take share from triptans and even mAbs used in preventative treatment, though the share is still relatively small, suggesting plenty of room for growth,” Tsao said. “Importantly, neurologist and patient attitudes towards Nurtec are overwhelmingly positive, with 58% of patients satisfied compared to just 37% on Ubrelvy, again suggesting robust growth potential based on the drug’s best-in-class attributes.” Accordingly, Tsao has a Buy rating on BHVN shares, to go alongside a $111 price target. This figure implies a 43% upside from current levels. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here) Biohaven also has plenty of support amongst Tsao’s colleagues. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy, based on 8 Buys and 1 Hold. At $103.13, the average price target implies gains of 33% over the next 12 months. (See BHVN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Everything we know about 'Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness'

    "Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness" has a March 25, 2022, release date and ties into "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • Putin Ramps Up RT’s Propaganda Budget as Poll Rating Slumps

    Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/GettyMOSCOW–With Vladimir Putin’s popularity already in decline, news of the United States’ latest round of sanctions on Russia has alarmed the Kremlin, prompting its cast of experts, advisers, and anti-American ideologues to float several possible responses.Senator Olga Kovitidi promised that Russia would “send America to a blind knockout.” One expert suggested publishing lists of Russian media “spreading fake news.” Certain military experts proposed the formation of “information battalions” in cyberspace, modeled after the masked Russian soldiers deployed in the 2014 Ukraine crisis. Ultimately, the government landed on a familiar strategy: they will try to change the perception of Russia by pouring even more money into propaganda.After the sanctions were announced—this time in response to the poisoning of the opposition politician Alexei Navalny–the Russian government is reportedly aiming to expand the global audience of the Kremlin-funded RT television channel from 800 to 900 million viewers. They want to raise viewership on online platforms by promoting the internet content of the entire fleet of both Russian and foreign-oriented media outlets, including RT, RIA Novosti and Sputnik radio. In order to achieve this, the Kremlin has ramped up the state media budget to 211 billion rubles (about $2.8 billion)—a 34 billion-ruble ($460 million) increase from previous years.“No doubt, RT’s information soldiers will use this significant budget effectively to influence Euro-sceptics, anti-globalists, and Washington critics,” an opposition politician in Moscow, Ilya Yashin, told The Daily Beast. “Putin believes that if the West has its state-sponsored Radio Liberty or BBC, the Kremlin should become serious in what they like to call a ‘mirror response.’ This is a new stage of the ongoing Cold War.”“Do not underestimate RT’s growing influence,” he added.Some say the media battle goes both ways. Maria Baronova, a former opposition activist covering Russian social issues for RT, was banned from American social media platforms last year. “The Cold War goes for both sides. I have been banned on Twitter for working for RT in April, 2020. That is nonsense,” Baronova added.Russia’s Opposition Movement Starts To CrackInvestment in propaganda at home has already turned Russia into a nation of skeptics. In the early days of the conflict in Ukraine, 48 percent of Russians told the Public Opinion Foundation that they think propaganda harms their society.According to a social study by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 88 percent of young Russians aged 18-24 said they were on YouTube. Even the Kremlin’s most notorious propagandist, Vladimir Solovyev, admitted in a recent interview for Komsomolskaya Pravda that “the television audience is growing terribly old.”Young Russians are hungry for the truth, and in recent years, influential Russian YouTubers have started to take a more open approach with their content. Russia’s top online interviewer, Yury Dud, has 8.7 million subscribers and more than 500 million views on his channel. Tens of millions watched Dud’s documentaries on the AIDs epidemic and poverty and neglect in Kamchatka, Russia’s forgotten peninsula. More than 29 million people viewed Dud’s interview with Alexei Navalny soon after the politician recovered from his poisoning attack.In spite of state pressure on opposition bloggers, emerging YouTube stars are now covering some of Russia's most acute political issues. Irina Shikhman, another popular blogger, focuses on making celebrity-oriented videos in which she asks public figures uncomfortable questions about their personal lives. But some of her most popular clips are political in nature: over two million people viewed Shikhman’s interview with Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol.Russia’s only independent online television channel, TV Rain, has 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel’s founder and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, says she isn’t worried about the Kremlin’s boosted promotion of RT.“We have been competing with state television channels without any state budget, without any administrative resources, for 11 years and we managed, which means money is not the main thing,” Sindeyeva said. “If they boost social media, the algorithms would recognize the artificial traffic. We don’t see any threat, since we are experienced in responding to challenges. Our audience trusts us and independent bloggers, our main job is not to lie. Trust cannot be purchased for money,” she said.It is too early to know for sure whether RT’s reports will crowd out independent media in Russia. “It depends on the quality of their content,” TV Rain’s editor-in-chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, told The Daily Beast.Some independent bloggers saw the government’s increase of spending on internet content as a positive sign. “It seems the Kremlin realized they cannot ban YouTube, so they decided to choke it with propaganda,” blogger Karen Shainyan, host of the YouTube show “Straight Talk with Gay People”, told The Daily Beast. “Authorities spend shockingly huge money on RT, more than on any other television channel.”Pavel Kanygin, who manages a YouTube channel for Novaya Gazeta, a legendary independent newspaper in Russia, says the government has begun to view social media platforms as a real threat. “We can see that the Kremlin has become serious about YouTube,” he said, especially after over 100 million people viewed an investigative report about Putin released by Navalny’s organization on the site in January.“One thing is to get clicks and another to get people engaged, to comment on the publication–that is a completely different story that cannot be artificially created,” Kanygin said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EU must be united over Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines: French minister

    A French cabinet minister urged EU countries on Friday not to use the Russian or Chinese COVID-19 vaccines unless they are approved by the bloc's medicines regulator, warning of a risk to the bloc's unity and public health. After a fitful start to the European Union's vaccination campaign which has left the bloc lagging other countries such as Britain, some member states in central Europe have already bought or are considering buying Russian or Chinese shots. Asked whether each EU member state was now simply doing "what they wish themselves", European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told RTL radio: "If they were to choose the Chinese and/or Russian vaccine, I think it would be quite serious."

  • Trump State Department appointee Federico Klein arrested in connection with Capitol riots

    Federico Klein is believed to be the first Trump appointee to be charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Alien 'super-Earth' may offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds

    Scientists have spotted a planet orbiting a star relatively near our solar system that may offer a prime opportunity to study the atmosphere of a rocky Earth-like alien world - the type of research that could aid the hunt for extraterrestrial life. The researchers said on Thursday the planet, called Gliese 486 b and classified as a 'super-Earth,' is not itself a promising candidate as a refuge for life. But its proximity to Earth and its physical traits make it well suited for a study of its atmosphere with the next generation of space-borne and ground-based telescopes, starting with the James Webb Space Telescope that NASA has slated for an October launch.

  • Hilaria Baldwin opens up about having 2 babies who are 'almost like twins'

    The 37-year-old podcaster and yoga instructor recently welcomed her sixth child with her husband Alec Baldwin, about six months after their fifth.

  • Capitol Police Request National Guard Remain for Additional Two Months

    U.S. Capitol Police have requested that the National Guard continue to deploy service members at the Capitol for at least two months, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The request is currently being reviewed by the Pentagon, defense officials told the AP. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) said that the request was made within the past 36 hours. “We want to understand what the plan is,” Slotkin said. “None of us like looking at the fencing, the gates, the uniformed presence around the Capitol. We can’t depend on the National Guard for our security.” The news comes after the House decided to cancel its session on Thursday due to a potential security threat. Capitol Police warned on Wednesday of a “possible” plot by an unspecified militia group to attack the building. National Guard members have been deployed at the Capitol since a mob of supporters of President Trump stormed the building in early January, injuring dozens of police officers. The Capitol is currently surrounded by fencing to prevent intrusions. “Decisions about security are made by the security leadership here and we’ll see what that ask is,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters regarding the request to extend the National Guard presence. “We should have them here as long as they are needed.” Slotkin said that despite the decision to cancel the Thursday House session, she would be working from her office at the Capitol. “I’m not going to let these guys scare me away,” Slotkin said.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

    Porsche calls it a crossover, but we all know the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo for what it is: an all-electric wagon. It also has matching e-bikes.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered her first Supreme Court majority opinion Thursday, ruling against an environmental group that had sought access to government records. President Donald Trump's third nominee wrote for a 7-2 court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The case was the first one Barrett heard after joining the court in late October, and it took four months for the 11-page opinion to be released.

  • Trump advisors are telling him to drop Pence for a Black or female VP in a potential 2024 run, report says

    Two advisors specifically singled out South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as a potential running mate in 2024.