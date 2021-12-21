EV start-up Nikola settles with US for $125 million

FILE - Nikola founder Trevor Milton leaves a federal courthouse in New York, July 29, 2021. Electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola has agreed to pay $125 million to settle charges that it defrauded investors by misleading them about its products, technical advancements, and commercial prospects. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that its order finds that Nikola Corp. violated the antifraud and disclosure control provisions of the federal securities laws. In July, Trevor Milton, was freed on $100 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the company. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola has agreed to a $125 million settlement over charges that it defrauded investors after misleading them about its products, technical advances, and financial prospects.

Nikola Corp. violated the antifraud and disclosure control provisions of the federal securities laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday.

In July the founder and one-time chair of Nikola, Trevor Milton, was freed on $100 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the company.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan charged Milton, 39, with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud. He resigned as chairman in September.

The SEC said in its order that Milton embarked on a public relations campaign aimed at inflating and maintaining Nikola’s stock price before the company had produced a vehicle.

The SEC also found that Milton misled investors about Nikola’s technological advancements, in-house production capabilities, hydrogen production, truck reservations and orders, and financial outlook. In addition, it found that Nikola misled investors by misrepresenting or omitting information about the refueling time of its prototype vehicles, as well as the economic risks and benefits associated of a potential partnership with General Motors.

Nikola also went public through something called a special purpose acquisitions company, or SPAC, a vehicle that is getting increased scrutiny from the SEC and other regulators. The SEC issued new accounting guidance for SPACs this year after a flurry of them hit the market.

SPACs, essentially a blank-check company, are used as a shortcut to go public, bypassing the lengthy and costly process of a traditional initial public offering.

SPACs exploded in popularity last year, reaching a fever pitch early in 2021 when they were raising an average of $6 billion every week. They offer investors a way to get into those exciting, potentially high-growth companies or companies or industries, and few sectors are as hot lately as electric vehicle makers.

Companies going the SPAC route often feel more license to highlight projections for big growth they’re expecting in the future, for example. In a traditional IPO, the company is limited to highlighting its past performance, not necessarily the greatest selling point for young startups that have little to show for in sales or profits.

Nikola, based in Phoenix, didn't admit or deny the SEC's findings. The company did agree to cease and desist from future violations and to the $125 million penalty. Nikola also agreed to continue cooperating with the SEC’s ongoing investigation. The order also establishes a fund to return penalty proceeds to investors that were impacted.

“We are pleased to bring this chapter to a close as the company has now resolved all government investigations," Nikola said in a prepared statement.. We will continue to execute on our strategy and vision to deliver on our business plan."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EV Startup Nikola Delivers Its First Electric Semi Trucks to L.A. Customer

    After a rocky couple of years, Nikola has produced two electric test trucks for a Southern California trucking company ahead of full-scale production in 2022.

  • Nikola Vucevic with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/19/2021

  • Scotland cancels public New Year events as new COVID curbs announced

    LONDON (Reuters) -Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said public New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland would be cancelled as she set out plans for post-Christmas restrictions on large scale events to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure from many in his own party not to introduce further curbs, held off announcing new restrictions for England following a cabinet meeting on Monday but said they may yet be needed. "We know from experience that if we wait until the data tells us conclusively that we have a problem for example, with hospital admissions, it will already be too late to act to avoid that problem," Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament.

  • Laurel man killed after struck by tree in work accident, police say

    A 59-year-old Laurel man was working for a tree company clearing a lot when he was struck and killed by a tree on Monday, police said.

  • Nikola Stock Dips After SEC Pact Follows Delivery Milestone For Tre Electric Trucks

    The Phoenix-based EV maker's $125 million SEC settlement eases a legal overhang on Nikola stock.

  • Macau’s Casino King Is Dethroned as Beijing Reins In Offshore Gambling

    For nearly two decades before he was detained, Alvin Chau ferried Chinese high-rollers to casinos in Macau, bringing tens of billions of dollars into the city as it passed Las Vegas to become the world’s richest gambling hub.

  • Nikola Fined $125 Million by SEC for False Claims. Stock Falls.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Nikola's ex-CEO inflated the company's stock with tweets and media appearances that falsely stated Nikola's technology.

  • Nikola Corp agrees to pay $125 million to settle SEC charges of defrauding investors

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nikola Corp has agreed to pay $125 million to settle civil charges that it defrauded investors by misleading them about its products, technical advancements and commercial prospects, the U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the electric vehicle maker of violating U.S. securities laws with numerous misleading statements made from March to September 2020 about in-house production capabilities, reservation book and financial outlook. The settlement follows civil and criminal charges filed in July against Nikola founder Trevor Milton for using social media to repeatedly mislead investors about the company's technology and capabilities, reaping "tens of millions of dollars" as a result of his misconduct.

  • More People Are Skipping Housing Payments Now That Protections Are Over

    Rising living costs and a lack of protections are putting homeowners and renters alike in a tough spot.

  • The alternative to BBB: Supply-side progressivism

    The Build Back Better bill might be dead, but it isn't buried. The progressive agenda remains, and substantial parts of it will reappear in Congress in the new year.If those parts are focused in such a way as to minimize costs, they're likely to feature fewer subsidies and more of an emphasis on increasing the supply of crucial services.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: From housing to child care to energy and educ

  • Elliott and Vista Are Weighing a Joint Bid for Citrix Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapTurkish Lira Swings After Its Biggest Rally in 38 YearsBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus Upd

  • SpaceX threads weather needle, launches last Florida mission of 2021

    Going into the countdown of a Falcon 9 launch on Tuesday, a glance at the weather would have convinced most folks that SpaceX would call a scrub.

  • Cathie Wood Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Innovation Stocks

    Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases

  • Jim Cramer’s Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we’ll discuss Jim Cramer’s most favorite tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s background and tech stocks, and go directly to read Jim Cramer’s 5 Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is one of the most prominent names in the investment world. His […]

  • Chinese Estates Plunges by Record After Privatization Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled by a record after the company failed to get sufficient shareholder support to go private. Most Read from BloombergStocks Drop Amid Low Volume; Treasuries Advance: Markets WrapModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeThe property firm, a long-time all

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    During the past year, the cryptocurrency market has surged 240% to $2.2 trillion. Unfortunately, that type of volatility is common when dealing with crypto assets. Regardless, cryptocurrencies have undoubtedly created tremendous wealth, and that trend is set to continue.

  • 2 High Yield REITs for Safe and Reliable Income

    A look at 2 stocks paying high yields in a low-rate environment

  • Monday was an ugly one for the stock market headed to Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • Experts Predict What the Crypto Market Will Look Like in 2022

    Cryptocurrency market predictions often have a "pie-in-the-sky" feel to them, but skeptics who have dismissed the asset class have missed out on some incredible gains. Learn More: How Does...

  • Al Gore’s Generation Investment Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks according to Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gore’s hedge fund and latest developments, and go directly to read Al Gore’s Generation Investment Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Generation Investment Management was founded by the former U.S. vice president Al […]