EV startups from Lucid to Rivian see demand fade, supply chain issues linger

Rivian introduces all-electric pickup and SUV at LA Auto Show in Los Angeles
Abhirup Roy and Akash Sriram
·3 min read

By Abhirup Roy and Akash Sriram

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle startups are seeing an unsettling trend, with demand evaporating as potential customers look for deals or hold off on purchases altogether.

Quarterly reports from several companies indicated weakening interest for many of their newer products, a bad sign for companies wrestling with high costs.

Luxury sedan maker Lucid, pickup and SUV maker Rivian and electric semi truck maker Nikola all flagged economic pressure, with industry experts saying price cuts by industry behemoth Tesla and the availability of cheaper EV models from traditional automakers sapped demand for the startups' new vehicles.

An exception was Fisker, which has barely kicked off production of a $37,499 SUV. That is one of the cheapest prices in the EV group, and Fisker, which has produced only 56 vehicles so far, saw orders improve.

The Model Y from Tesla retails for at least $54,990 after recent price cuts, Rivian's R1S SUV is priced around $78,000 and Lucid sells its Air Pure sedans for about $87,400.

How EV prices stack up against Tesla's cars https://www.reuters.com/graphics/TESLA-ELECTRIC/STARTUPS/zdpxdrgrzpx/chart.png

"EV startups have this sort of double whammy," Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at British investment platform AJ Bell told Reuters.

"On the one hand, competition and rate hikes, meaning money ain't so cheap anymore. And on the other hand, inflation, creating a situation where a consumer is thinking hard about the choices that they make now."

New federal incentives of up to $7,500 for electric cars made in America raised expectations that demand in the sector would jump, although conditions for what counts as U.S.-made have tempered enthusiasm.

Tesla also ignited a price war this year by aggressively slashing vehicle prices, financially secure in its industry-leading profit margins.

By contrast, Lucid reported a slump in reservations to over 28,000 as of Feb. 21 from 34,000 on Nov. 7, adding it would not disclose the number going ahead. Nikola said issues hurting demand for its battery-powered trucks would not ease any time soon.

Rivian forecast 2023 production well below analyst estimates on Tuesday, citing nagging supply chain shortages, sending shares down 8% in after-hours trading.

"Certainly, what we're witnessing in the macro and what we're seeing in terms of interest rate is ... across the industry, having an effective moderating overall demand," Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said on a Tuesday conference call.

Rivian did not provide current orders, a number they have updated every quarter.

Lucid and Nikola shares have fallen about 9% and 5% respectively since releasing results, while Fisker has jumped 31% since reporting a rise in orders.

Venture capitalist Cassie Bowe, a partner at Energy Impact Partners, sees demand picking up from next year as the current sentiment forces EV makers to cut prices and introduce lower-priced models this year, and as the supply chain improves.

Bowe oversees investments in a host of startups, including EV charging companies, and said she was looking at investment opportunities in EV makers.

But the four companies have already lost a combined $84 billion in value over the past year, given production woes and supply chain disruptions.

"Across the world, there's a little dose of realism that's coming in saying, maybe the targets that have been set up for EVs aren't realistic and cannot be achieved," said Bala Lakshman, a partner at KPMG's automotive strategy advisory.

EV startup stocks fall in the past year https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ELECTRIC-STOCKS/zdvxdxqngvx/Pasted%20image%201677629806035.png

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI's ChatGPT rival - The Information

    Tesla and Twitter chief Musk has been recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit, the report said. The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley. Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it "scary good".

  • Fisker Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Fisker ( NYSE:FSR ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$547.5m (loss widened by 16% from FY...

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Novavax, Kohl’s, Rivian, AMC, and More

    Expectations are that Tesla could unveil a less expensive car at its investor day event Wednesday. Novavax stock sinks after the vaccine maker says there is 'substantial doubt' about its ability to continue operating through the year.

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • 15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest airplane manufacturing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World. When it comes to high technology, the aircraft industry ranks right at the top of the food chain, alongside semiconductor fabrication and […]

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • Annaly Capital Management Is Cutting Its Dividend. Is This Just the Beginning?

    Annaly Capital Management has had a suspiciously high 16% dividend yield as its share price has struggled.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • 1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 78% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    Any conversation regarding the most astute investors of all time will no doubt include Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett. Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway for more than 50 years, amassing an unrivaled track record. One stock in Buffett's arsenal with plenty of potential is Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), down roughly 78% from its peak.

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • This Is How Much Money You Need to Live Off Invested Dividends

    Image source: Getty Images As more and more people educate themselves on ways to live job-free, the idea of passive income is becoming increasingly popular. For folks interested in investing, this line of thinking inevitably leads to dividends.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Novavax Says There Is ‘Substantial Doubt’ Around Its Ability to Continue Operating This Year

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker will be forced to compete again the far-better-resourced Pfizer and Moderna, casting questions over its 2023 revenues.