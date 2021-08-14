EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shanthi Rexaline
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines.

Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported.

Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for exports in the first half of the quarter and cars meant for local sales are made in the later half of the quarter.

Giga Berlin May Finally Be Coming Online: During a factory visit to Giga Berlin Friday, Musk said the facility will likely start producing cars by October. This should come as a relief as red top and opposition by environmental activists were threatening to inordinately delay opening of the plant. Musk also said a factory tour around the Giga Berlin is planned for Oct. 9.

Giga Berlin will be Tesla's second overseas manufacturing plant after Giga Shanghai.

Tesla Bull List Widens: Tesla received an upgrade from Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois, with the optimism premised on higher profitability and accelerated growth. The analyst upgraded the shares from Hold to Buy and also increased the price target from $700 to $850.

Nio Investors Not Satiated By Q2 Beat: Chinese EV manufacturer Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported mid-week forecast-beating second-quarter results and issued guidance for strong deliveries and revenue growth.

The company also had good tidings on its products front. It promised rolling out three new models, including its already-announced ET7 sedan, in 2022. On the earnings call, CEO William Li confirmed the launch of a mass market model under a different brand in 2022.

All these announcement didn't satiate investors' hyper expectations. After a pre-earnings pop early in the week, the stock headed southward.

Fisker Beefs Up Finances Through Debt Offering: Close on the heels of releasing its second-quarter results, Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced a $625 million convertible note offering that pressured the stock. It retraced much of Tuesday's upward move achieved on the back of a bullish rating accorded by Morgan Stanley.

Incidentally, the company said in its Aug. 5 earnings release, it is on track to begin production of its Ocean EV SUV on Nov. 17. At the end of June, the company had a cash balance of $962 million. Any additional cash infusion is salubrious for the company to keep the production schedule on track.

Related Link: Tesla Analyst Upgrades The EV Maker's Stock And Ups Price Target By 20%: Here's Why

Lordstown Sticks With Endurance Production Schedule: Pre-revenue company Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), which is developing the Endurance EV pick-up truck, reported a wider loss for its second quarter. Investors, however, were appeased by the company's reaffirmation that limited production of the vehicle will start as per schedule by late September.

Li Auto's Subdued Hong Kong Debut: Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) shares began trading on the Hong Kong Exchange Thursday following its $1.49 billion dual primary listing. The stock has been mostly trading below the offer price of 118 Hong Kong dollars.

Tesla Battery Supplier to Raise Up to $9B: CATL, which supplies batteries to the likes of Tesla and Nio, announced plans to raise 58.2 billion yuan ($9.8 billion) through a private placement. The company expects to use the proceeds to fund six projects to increase the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Workhorse, Kandi Tech Report Earnings: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) reported underwhelming revenues for the second quarter. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese manufacturer of EVs and batteries, reported above-consensus revenues and a surprise profit for the second quarter.

EV Stock Performance for The Week:

evaug13.png
evaug13.png

Related Link: Why This Nio Analyst Expects Net Loss to Widen In 2021-22

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Big Canadian Pension Fund Hikes Its Position In Nio By 40%: What You Need to Know

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is one stock in which there is sustained retail as well as institutional interest. A 13-F filing done by one of Canada's largest pension funds Friday showed that it has increased its holdings in Nio. What Happened: Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board has hiked its Nio holdings from 192,337 shares at the end of the March quarter to 270,274 shares at the end of the June quarter, the filing revealed. In value terms, the stake increased from $7.5 million to $14.4 mi

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Hasn’t Given Up Completely on China. Where It Sees Tremendous Opportunity.

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sees tremendous opportunity in the digitization of Chinese healthcare and has invested in companies likely to benefit, such as Ping An Healthcare and Technology, Alibaba, and JD.com.

  • Online Lottery Games Firm NeoGames Misses Second-Quarter Earnings Target

    NeoGames, a provider of services to online lottery game operators, late Wednesday missed earnings expectations for the second quarter.

  • A Chinese Port Partially Closed Because of a Covid Infection. What to Know.

    The closure raises fears of new disruptions to world trade that could slow the global economy's recovery.

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock’s Decline Might Be a Buying Opportunity

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard' stock has fallen in the wake of a California lawsuit, but Citi says the decline offers a chance to buy the shares.

  • Tesla, EV, and Autonomous-Car Stocks Are Down. Blame Confidence.

    Tesla and other electric-vehicle stocks are down Friday, along with shares of autonomous-vehicle companies. The problem appears to be low consumer confidence.

  • Finally! An ETF for Bargain-Hunting Investors

    Photo credit mohamed_hassan @ Pixabay Have you ever been interested in trading stocks priced between $2 and $5 per share but were hesitant to buy given liquidity and volatility risks? Now, you can easily own a basket of these low-priced names thanks to a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) from Direxion. The Direxion Low Priced Stocks ETF (ARCA: LOPX) may be a consideration for bargain-hunting investors who want to explore some of the lesser-known names on Wall Street in a risk managed and more diver

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were down about 9.2%. Spak noted that while the company said that it was on track to "begin production" of its Endurance electric pickup in September, it also said that it won't begin deliveries to customers until the second quarter of 2022.

  • Bill Gates Transfers Deere, Canadian National, and AutoNation Stock

    Bill Gates’ investment vehicle Cascade Investment transferred Deere, Canadian National, and AutoNation stock to Melinda French Gates as a result of a finalized divorce.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • fuboTV Stock Could Climb Over 80% From Here, Says Analyst

    Since going public last October, fuboTV (FUBO) has attracted a fair number of detractors, who have claimed its business model is untenable in the long-term. However, following the release of the sports-focused streamer’s Q2 earnings on Tuesday, it is getting increasingly hard for the bears to convincingly back up their stance. FUBO once again blew the estimates out of the water, beating the exceptions by a wide margin on multiple metrics. Revenue surged by 196.4% from the same period a year ago

  • What Does Liquidation Mean and How to Avoid It?

    Liquidation happens when a trader has insufficient funds to keep a leveraged trade open.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

    Companies like Amazon or Visa that can generate double-digit compound growth in revenue and earnings, year after year, are rarities. But here are 10 smaller candidates that could do just that.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Nikola A Buy Right Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others over the past year. Consider fuel cell and battery electric truck start-up Nikola. Back in May, NKLA stock traversed above a 50-day moving average that has now begun to bend higher.

  • My Top Renewable-Energy Stock to Buy in August

    The global economy is slowly shifting toward cleaner energy sources. The size and scope of the energy transition make it a megatrend that investors won't want to miss. While there are many companies helping drive the move toward alternatives like renewable energy, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) stands out as a clear industry leader.

  • There's no place like home? China's wandering elephants may be ending their epic journey

    “Whenever people and elephants share the same landscape, elephants are a big deal for people and people are a big deal for elephants,” one expert said.

  • Nikola Founder’s Post-Indictment Share Sales Reach $153 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold more than $76 million of shares in another round of disposals after he was charged with securities fraud, bringing his total divestment to more than $153 million.Former executive chairman Trevor Milton offloaded more than 7.5 million shares, the second such series of transactions since he pleaded not guilty late last month to misleading investors about Nikola. He and his spouse still own some 64.6 million shares, according to a securities filing.Milton

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu