Eva Longoria plays starring role at DNC

The actress Eva Longoria, best known for her roles as Isabella Braña on the Young and the Restless and Gabrielle Solis in the TV series Desperate Housewives, played a prominent role on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Eva Longoria hosts the the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 17, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

The Golden Globe and SGA nominee is also a producer, activist and businesswomen. She has a history of political involvement, having served as a co-chair of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and spoke at the 2012 and 2016 Democratic Conventions. As an activist, she created the Latino Victory Project to raise awareness and funding for candidates, and has been prominent in advocating for immigrants.

Longoria was born in Texas to parents who immigrated from Mexico.

Longoria served as a moderator for the first night of the convention. She began the night with a stirring intro, delivering a call to arms, emphasizing how essential voting is, and referring to the upcoming election as a “chance to save our country.”

Longoria followed this impassioned plea to vote with a discussion featuring individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a small-business owner struggling to stay afloat, a farmer who was pessimistic about the future of his farm, and a young girl attempting to find some semblance of normalcy as the virus continues months longer than she ever anticipated.

Teri Hatcher, Brenda Strong, Eva Longoria Parker, Nicollette Sheridan, Felicity Huffman celebrating the 100th episode of 'Desperate Housewives', 'The Best Thing That Could Have Happened', behind the scenes, making of the ABC tv series in 2008. (Ron Tom /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

In a convention held entirely online, Longoria cited the failure of Trump as a leader to prevent the pandemic from ravaging the country. She spoke of the toll of the virus on American people, especially minorities that have been disproportionately affected. “We need to stop this,” she said, and urged support for Biden, as the candidate whose experience in the Obama administration, which successfully controlled the Ebola epidemic and prepared a plan for future epidemics, qualifies him as the candidate who can do it.









